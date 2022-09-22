The number of Scots aged 100 or more is thought to have passed 1,000 for the first time ever.
New figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed that as of June 2022 there were 1,040 people alive who had celebrated the milestone birthday.
The estimated number of centenarians is up by 16% from the total at the same point in 2021, NRS said.
The majority of Scots aged 100 or older are female, with 820 women in this age group compared to 220 men, according to NRS.
“This disparity is because of the difference in life expectancy for males and females,” it said.
Esther Roughsedge, head of population and migration statistics, said that the number of Scots in the oldest age groups had been “steadily increasing”.
She stated: “This latest increase reflects the baby boom that happened in the years after World War One.
“The majority of people aged 100 or older are female. Four times more females than males reached this milestone – 820 females compared to 220 males – reflecting the longer life expectancy of females.”
