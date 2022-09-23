A man has been jailed for three attempted murders at locations in West Lothian between 2012 and 2019.

Malcolm Andrew McDougal, 43, was sentenced to 10 years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday after previously being convicted on Friday, August 5.

His conviction and sentence have been welcomed by police and prosecutors.

Detective Inspector Frank Keegan of the Domestic Abuse Task Force said: “McDougal will now face the consequences of his brutal behaviour and hopefully this will provide his victims with some closure.

“No-one should live in fear of abuse or feel threatened in their own home. We hope the conviction today gives the victims and anyone else who may be a victim reassurance that we will listen and investigate all reports of domestic abuse.

“I would urge anyone who feels they've been a victim of domestic abuse, or has concerns about friends or family members, to get in touch with police.

"Anyone with any information or concerns surrounding domestic abuse can contact Police on 101, or alternatively anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."