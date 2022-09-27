Today sees the launch of the 2022 Anne Brown Essay Prize for Scotland, run by Wigtown Book Festival in partnership with The Herald.

As Scotland’s own essay prize it seeks to nurture and promote fresh, intelligent, thought-provoking short-form writing.

The competition was established as a tribute to the former festival trustee and BBC radio journalist Anne Brown who died in June 2021 aged 78.

It champions Anne’s lifelong commitment to independent thought, to rigorous and fearless journalism, to her deep humanity and love of Scotland.

Supported by her children it is the leading award for non-fiction essays by writers in, or from, Scotland. There are no set subjects for entries, and no specific requirements to write about Scotland, although entrants are encouraged to address “aspects of our shared social, cultural or emotional lives”.

Jo Lawrence, Anne’s daughter, said: “After mum died I received over 700 letters, many from young journalists who told me how she had given her time and helped them shape their careers.

“This essay prize is such an appropriate way to remember her – she was so uniquely curious – and the things that made her happiest were the Wigtown Book Festival, her journalism for the BBC and her family.”

Richard, her son who is a producer and writer known for True Detective, Outlaw/King and Catch 22, on behalf of the family said: “We're very pleased that the Anne Brown Essay Prize will continue for many years to come, it’s an excellent initiative by the wonderful Wigtown Book Festival which will provide a compelling challenge to all writers with a connection to Scotland. Exactly as Anne would have wanted it!”

The winner of the inaugural prize was freelance journalist and documentary maker Dani Garavelli for The Bequest which was a moving and honest reflection on her heritage as an Italian Scot.

She said: “The Anne Brown Essay Prize is hugely important. There are vanishingly few platforms for essay writing despite the fact that, in recent years, writers such as Zadie Smith and Sinead Gleeson have demonstrated the strength and versatility of the form.

“So many writers are not reaching their potential, or giving up for lack of opportunities. I had wanted to try essay writing for a long time. When I saw the Anne Brown essay prize advertised I thought I’d give it a go.

“Winning it was one of the best moments of my life. I would encourage anyone at any stage in their writing career to enter – it’s a great opportunity.”

The judging panel, chaired by journalist and TV presenter Gavin Esler, will put a premium on new and previously unpublished work.

The winner, who will receive £1,500 and a trophy designed by artist Astrid Jaekel, will be unveiled at the 2023 Wigtown Book Festival. Their work will be published in The Herald – ensuring it reaches a wide audience.

Herald editor Catherine Salmond said: "The Herald is all about showcasing Scottish voices and the essay contest is an unrivalled way for writers to explore all aspects of life in this country."

Adrian Turpin, artistic director at Wigtown Book Festival, said: “In a world of soundbites it’s essential to promote work that explores ideas and digs into issues at length and in detail.

“The Herald which, as a quality Scottish newspaper that promotes long reads and in-depth journalism, is a natural partner for us and for the Anne Brown Essay Prize.”

The essays, which are open to all, have an upper word count limit of 4000 and the entries must be in by

• Full details at www.wigtownbookfestival.com