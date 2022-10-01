CONVERSATION
An Evening with Rylan, St Luke’s, Glasgow, Wednesday
TV and radio broadcaster, Celebrity Goggleboxer and all round good egg, Rylan is in Glasgow on Wednesday to celebrate 10 years in the public spotlight. He’s in town to talk about the highs and lows of his career with a surprise guest host. There will also be a book signing for his new memoir Ten.
MUSIC
Public Service Broadcasting, Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Tuesday, Ironworks, Inverness, Thursday
Fresh from their triumph at this year’s BBC Proms where they performed the world premiere of their latest work This New Noise marking the centenary of the BBC, Public Service Broadcasting bring their archive-friendly anthemic rock sound to Scotland on their current tour, with appearances in Edinburgh and Inverness.
CINEMA
BFI London Film Festival, Glasgow Film Theatre and Edinburgh Filmhouse, from Wednesday
No need to travel to London for this year’s London Film Festival. Highlights from this year’s programme will be on show in both the GFT and the Edinburgh Filmhouse. Kicking off with Matthew Warcus’s big-screen version of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (GFT, Wednesday; Filmhouse, Thursday), both cinemas will offer a sneak peak of such cinematic delights as the new Park Chan-wook thriller Decision to Leave, Martin McDonagh’s latest The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson, and Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion, his sequel to his glorious murder mystery Knives Out. But given the threat to the Roe v Wade ruling, Phyllis Nagy’s abortion drama Call Jane, with Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks may, sadly, be the most timely film in this year’s festival.
COMEDY
Craig Hill, Joan Knight Theatre, Perth, Friday
Apart from a gig in Aberdeen on October 15, this may be the last chance to see Scottish comedy’s “kilty pleasure” this year. So if you are wanting a night of camp filth, audience participation and maybe the odd song to warm you ahead of the start of winter here’s your chance.
DANCE
Worn, Macrobert Theatre, Stirling, Thursday
Scottish contemporary dance duo (and husband and wife) Errol White and Davina Givan continue touring their show Worn in Stirling this week. Inspired by the ancient Japanese art of kintsugi, which sees broken pottery mended with gold or silver, Worn explores how the body is affected by time and experience.
