What is it?
A cycling route and tracking computer with GPS.
Good points?
The Cyclo Discover Pal is simple to set up and easy to operate thanks to its minimalist user interface which displays large panel buttons that are clear to see. This design aids safer usage as you won’t struggle to view and follow your route on hazardous tracks.
Various route creation methods are supported including Komoot, RouteYou and Strava which removes any learning curves for those already familiar with cycling trackers. Mio also provides a cloud-based tour management tool that’s helpful for beginners.
Aimed primarily at social cycle tourers, the product sports multiple features to enhance these activities. These include WeJoin which facilitates route sharing information and NeverMiss which highlights tourist spots you can document and visit along the way.
Useful cycling related points of interest are also shown such as supermarkets, bike shops for repairs and other emergency locations. If you want to explore further attractions, you can switch the activity profile to the Run & Walk setting which will guide you on nearby hikes.
The device offers an abundance of additional features including location saving, voice guidance, incoming call and message alerts.
Bad points?
The in-built Node Network function, although impressive, only provides cycle networks for the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and France.
Best for ...
Those looking to explore less beaten paths or who like the idea of cycling but are less keen on pedalling on roads that can be intimidating.
Avoid if ...
You are a road rider looking to upgrade to something that will provide advanced metrics like power data.
Score: 8/10.
Mio Cyclo Discover Pal, £349.99 (mio.com)
