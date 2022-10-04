This cod dish is a take on one that I currently have on at the restaurant menu at one Devonshire gardens. The salting of the cod gives a beautiful seasoning throughout with a slightly firmer texture than normal. Salting fish is a traditional method of fish processing in many countries of the world which dates back for centuries.

Ingredients: Makes 2

250g Cod fillet – halved

100g Caster sugar

70g table salt

1 tsp fennel seeds

5 black pepper corns

Bay leaf

Lemon

Oil for cooking

Sauce

1X Banana shallot sliced

1 x clove garlic – halved

Thyme sprig

250g Unsalted butter – cubed

100ml white wine

25ml white wine vinegar

50ml double cream

Chives – finely sliced

Method

Pre heat oven – Gas mark 5/190c/fan 170.c

To begin prepare the cod by removing the skin (unless this has already been done.) Portion the cod fillets into portions. Combine the sugar, salt, fennel seeds, peppercorns and bay leaf in a mixing bowl. Pour over the cod fillets and leave for 30 minutes. After this time remove the cod from the salt mixture, rinse with cold water and pat dry with a cloth. Refrigerate until needed.

When it comes to making the sauce take a small saucepan on a low heat and melt a couple of cubes of butter. Add the sliced shallot, garlic and thyme and gentle cook this until soft. Add the white wine vinegar and white wine and reduce this down until almost all the liquid has evaporated. Add the cream, bring back to the boil then turn down the heat sitting the pan just off the heat. Add the butter cube by cube whisking one in at a time. Gently add all the butter to the pan – don’t add the butter too fast as this will cause the mix to split. Once all the butter is added pass off through a fine sieve, add a pinch of salt followed by chives. Keep in a warm place until needed but do not re boil.

hen it comes to cooking the fish heat a medium sized pan on a medium heat with a small amount of oil. Remember don’t season the fish with salt as it’s already been salted. Gently place the fish in the pan and cook on one side for a round a minute. Turnover and place the cod in the oven and cook for around 4 minutes – maybe slightly longer depending on the thickness of the fish.

Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice and serve with the butter sauce.

Here I’ve served it with the remaining vegetables from my garden this year but it will work perfectly well with any green vegetables.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

