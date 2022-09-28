With a 100% online method and presence in 150 countries, it allows training from the United Kingdom with the best international academic programs.

Currently, learning possibilities have increased and it can be adapted to daily life of each student by using digitalization and technological tools. TECH Technological University offers the best possibility to have access to quality education offered in their online campus which is why it is known as the world's largest university.

Technological University leads the ranking of universities around the world because it offers a higher education with an extensive academic catalogue, they have more than 10,000 university degrees in ten different languages in many careers and faculties such as Sciences of Health, Social Sciences, Design, Engineering, Law, Economics, Marketing, Business, Languages, Communication, Education, Arts, and Humanities.

Also, it is recognized because have the best international teaching faculty with more than 4,000 teachers including professors, full professors, associates, assistants, academics, and guests. All of them are professionals of reference in their careers and can provide each learning program with the highest academic standards.

The institution is focused on supplying the best education by offering advanced master's degrees, professional master’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, among others to supply the best learning experience and update students on the necessary topics in each area of knowledge.

Innovative method

TECH University has designed their own learning model named Re-Learning which consists of a one hundred percent online learning system based on repetition. Also, it is the first online university to combine it with the ‘Harvard Business School Cases’ incorporating this material with other teaching resources, such as online simulations, technical notes, or business cases.

The programs and the learning process are designed with material chosen by qualified and expert teachers to supply a superior education, the results are presented in an interactive multimedia format that allows the concepts and information to be understood more quickly, efficiently, and lastingly in the memory.

On the other hand, Re-learning method focuses on supplying a learning experience based on guided repetition that allows students to practice new skills through exclusive multimedia didactic material. The contents are specialized to improve the learning process and the time students spend studying, which will help overcome the Forgetting Curve studied by psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus.

TECH wants to supply access to high quality education to improve skills, supply updated knowledge in all professional fields, and enhance knowledge through the special method provided in each program.

An elite university within everyone's reach

Technological university is an institution created in 2015 that belongs to the multinational company TECH educational group, from Spain. It was recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 200 fastest-growing companies in Europe in the recent decade.

At present, the institution has an international trajectory and presence that has become a benchmark for online distance learning. The programs offered by Technological University can be found online through the special virtual campus of TECH University, this digital access helps to supply flexible experience adapted to each student, since they can access the content at any time and place using any device.

The consulting firm KMPG states that this institution guarantees the maximum possibilities of employability of its graduates. Currently, more than 500,000 students from over 150 countries are learning at TECH Technological University because the online system allows access to the programs without any restriction.