TECH Technological University has a presence in the United Kingdom and more countries around the world and leads the ranking with more than 10,000 degrees

It led the ranking of universities because of its extensive catalogue, currently, they have more than 10,000 university degrees in ten different languages. It covers many careers and faculties such as Sciences of Health, Social Sciences, Design, Engineering, Law, Economics, Marketing, Business, Languages, Communication, Education, Arts, and Humanities, among others.

TECH University has the best international teaching faculty shaped by more than 4,000 teachers including professors, full professors, associates, assistants, academics, and guests. All of them are professionals of reference in their field and can provide each training program with the highest academic quality.

As the institution is focused on supplying higher education, they offer advanced master's degrees, professional master’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas and postgraduate certificates. These have the purpose of supplying the best experience in learning and updating the topics in each area of knowledge that will guarantee maximum employability of their students according to data from the consulting firm KPMG.

What is the history of TECH University?

Technological university is an institution that belongs to TECH educational group, a multinational company from Spain but has international presence since 2015 and was recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 200 fastest-growing companies in Europe in the recent decade.

Due to its international trajectory and presence, it has allowed them to become a benchmark for online distance learning, making it clear that the key lies in the quality of training. The programs are offered by the institution and are done online through the TECH University virtual campus, which helps flexible training adapted to each student, who can access the content at any time and from any device.

Why is TECH Technological University so special?

TECH University has designed a unique learning experience and they are the first online university to combine the ‘Case Method’ from Harvard with Re-learning created by TECH which consists of a one hundred percent online learning system based on repetition.

Re-learning offers students a learning approach based on guided repetition; it allows them to get new skills by using a special didactic system. The contents enhance the learning process and perfect the time that people spend studying so they will be able to overcome the Forgetting Curve studied by Hermann Ebbinghaus, a famous German psychologist.

In this way, the programs and learning process have material chosen by qualified teachers and pedagogues to teach in the most helpful way possible and it is provided in a multimedia interactive format. It allows the concepts and information to be understood more quickly, and efficiently, and the contents last longer in the memory as per scientific research.

Nowadays, we are in an era where the democratization of information is considered a key factor for society and Technological University allows more people to have access to high-quality education with an elite method to enhance all their skills to get updated about their professional careers and improve their knowledge.