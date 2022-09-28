With a one hundred percent online method, TECH Technological University offers the opportunity of updating or training from any place with the best international programs

Nowadays, online education has a key role in society due to the need to access learning without any barriers. For this reason, TECH Technological University offers the best possibility to obtain an education using digitalization, which is why it is known as the largest online university in the world.

Technological University led the ranking of universities around the world because of its extensive catalog, they have more than 10,000 university degrees in ten different languages. It covers many fields and faculties such as Sciences of Health, Social Sciences, Design, Engineering, Law, Economics, Marketing, Business, Languages, Communication, Education, Arts, and Humanities.

TECH is focused on supplying higher education, due to that fact, they offer advanced master's degrees, professional master’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, and postgraduate certificates. Also, it is recognized because it has the best international teaching faculty with more than 4,000 teachers including professors, full professors, associates, assistants, academics, and guests. All of them are professionals of reference in their careers and can provide each learning program with the highest academic standards.

According to the consulting firm KMPG, this institution guarantees the maximum possibilities of employability of its graduates. More than 500,000 students from over 150 countries are learning at TECH Technological University because the online system allows access to the classes without any restriction.

What learning methods does Technological University use that make it stand out as the best online institution?

TECH University has designed an innovative learning experience called Re-Learning and it is the first online university to combine it with the ‘Case Method’ from Harvard, which consists of a one hundred percent online learning system based on repetition.

Re-learning focuses on supplying a learning approach based on guided repetition; it allows students to get new skills through a special didactic system. The contents are specialized to perfect the learning process and the time that people spend studying, in this way they will be able to overcome the Forgetting Curve investigated by the German psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus.

For this reason, the programs and learning process are designed with material chosen by qualified teachers and pedagogues, to offer valuable education and it is presented in a multimedia interactive format that allows to understand the concepts and information more quickly, efficiently, and last longer in the memory.

In an era where the democratization of information is considered a key factor, Technological University wants to help more people to have access to high-quality education to enhance their skills, get updated about their professional fields, and boost their knowledge.

Learn more about TECH University

Technological university is an institution that born in 2015 and belongs to TECH educational group, a multinational company from Spain, it was recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 200 fastest-growing companies in Europe in the recent decade.

Currently, the institution has an international trajectory and presence that allowed it to become a benchmark for online distance learning. The programs offered by Technological University are carried out online through the virtual campus of TECH University, which helps supply flexible training adapted to each student, who can access the content at any time and from any device.