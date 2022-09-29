YOU report that Dignitas supports Liam McArthur's members' bill on assisted dying, but believes it is too restricted ("Dignitas backs proposals for assisted dying", The Herald, September 26). Nevertheless, the bill's proposals go a long way in allowing people to have freedom of choice and peace in dying in their own country.

The report of the public consultation on this vital issue received the highest number of responses to date on proposed members' bills. A large majority of 76% fully supported the proposal, many people having witnessed a "bad death".

My husband died of cancer some months ago and was only one of too many countless others who suffered a bad death. Within the confines of the law, a dedicated multidisciplinary team in the community did everything they could for him, unstintingly and with great compassion. Due to their unfailing efforts and the complicated logistics they put in place urgently he was able to die at home, but his pain and acute distress could not be prevented. His suffering continued until he died, even when death was imminent. And when death came it was not peaceful.

In an age of modern medicine this is unjustifiable and inhumane when the wish to die has been expressed, as clearly stated by my husband when in lucid and sound mind in the presence of a doctor one week before he died. The law is too confined.

This cannot continue and the law must change. Ours should be a compassionate society, as in many other countries, where people’s beliefs and wishes are respected and protected by law, be they in favour of or against assisted dying.

The purpose of the proposed legislation is to allow freedom of choice, not to impose any course of action on any individual. The public consultation shows that respondents believe Liam McArthur's members' bill improves on previous attempts at legislation and they were fully satisfied with the safeguards proposed.

There are no more vital issues than matters of life and death, of which this is literally one. I urge people who support assisted dying to write to their MSPs, urging them to vote in favour of Liam McArthur's bill at the final stage of the legislative process so that it can become law.

For those not in support, I ask only that they look again at the issue and consider perhaps changing their position in the light of what dying can mean under the law as it stands at present.

Hilda Butler, Glasgow

Let's abandon net zero target

THE excellent picture of the 1962 flooding in Glasgow ("Remember when... Wind and rain wreaked havoc upon Scotland", The Herald, September 28) and indeed the January storm of 1968 which claimed 21 Scottish lives should remind us that severe weather events were occurring long before scientists and the media became obsessed with global warming and climate change. May I therefore lend my support to Andy Cartwright's letter (September 28)?

The climate has always been changing, and will continue to change. I know of no solid evidence, other than coincidence, that increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide may be linked to the perceived global warming and climate change. Unfortunately, climate catastrophists believe that carbon dioxide is the problem thus causing this mad rush to decarbonise in a bid to reach net zero. The net zero target is costing a fortune and is creating unnecessary hardship. We should abandon the net zero target, get on with our lives and continue to burn fossil fuels. Also, we should stop the present stampede towards renewable energy which has resulted in our countryside being ruined by unsightly unreliable wind turbines. Finally, to reduce our energy dependence on others, let's get fracking.

David K Gemmell, Lanark

Do wind farms really benefit us?

OVER the last week no fewer than six different ships have arrived in the Clyde bringing in the towers and blades for onshore wind turbines to be erected in Scotland. These components have come from factories in Italy, Spain and Turkey.

Wind farms in Scotland are increasingly being developed by foreign companies, many more are now owned by foreign investors who value the subsidies and profits, and all the turbines in these farms have been manufactured outside of the country. Other than helping meet political and green targets, can anyone explain what benefit the so-called wind farm industry actually brings to Scotland?

John Riddell, Fairlie

Long in the tooth at 21

THE troubles and dire prospects for dentistry in Scotland ("Dentists warn that cuts mean basic treatments face axe", The Herald, September 28) make me wonder if perhaps it will be a case of reverting to what used to happen in my parents' day. Born in 1906 and 1912 respectively and for their 21st birthdays each was given the "gift" of having all their teeth removed and dentures supplied. This was a common procedure and was meant to save any further headaches (sorry, toothache) with unpleasant extractions and fillings needed.

I was happy enough to be given a tin of Gibbs Dentifrice as a wee one and told to "scrub my peggies". It seems to have paid off as I still have most of my own teeth, notwithstanding the fact that my father said that I have a mouth that resembles a scrap-metal yard. Needing to pay for insurance now means that I cut down on toffee-eating a long time ago. I have to admit that the thought of axes being involved in dentistry is very scary.

Thelma Edwards, Kelso

Adopted wisdom

RE the letter (September 28) from William W Park regarding the use of "to" and "of" in public notices: my family are adopted and when my wife died in the obituary notice I used correctly, I believe, that she was a loving mother to our children.

Gordon W Smith, Paisley

Love, actually

I ENJOYED John Birkett’s letter (September 27) on punctuation pitfalls reflecting how a misplaced word or comma can entirely change the content.

My own favourite is “What is this thing called Love?” and “What is this thing called, Love?”

R Russell Smith, Largs

