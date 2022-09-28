A Scot was among 12 people who appeared in court today accused of smuggling suitcases of cash from the UK to Dubai.

Bridget Taylor, of Manor Place, Edinburgh, was among those charged following a major National Crime Agency investigation into the smuggling of millions of pounds in criminal cash.

All 12 are suspected of operating as cash couriers, accused of shipping large amounts of money out of the UK in suitcases on flights bound for Dubai.

They appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in England on Wednesday, September 28, charged under the Proceeds of Crime Act over the "removal of property from England and Wales, namely cash, which, they knew or suspected, constituted or represented others benefit from criminal conduct."

Taylor, 42, was the sole Scottish defendant, with the others based at addresses in England, namely London, Yorkshire, Salford, Manchester, Surrey and the Midlands.

All 12 were bailed until their next appearance at Isleworth Crown Court on October 28.

 