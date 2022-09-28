A Scot was among 12 people who appeared in court today accused of smuggling suitcases of cash from the UK to Dubai.
Bridget Taylor, of Manor Place, Edinburgh, was among those charged following a major National Crime Agency investigation into the smuggling of millions of pounds in criminal cash.
All 12 are suspected of operating as cash couriers, accused of shipping large amounts of money out of the UK in suitcases on flights bound for Dubai.
They appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in England on Wednesday, September 28, charged under the Proceeds of Crime Act over the "removal of property from England and Wales, namely cash, which, they knew or suspected, constituted or represented others benefit from criminal conduct."
Taylor, 42, was the sole Scottish defendant, with the others based at addresses in England, namely London, Yorkshire, Salford, Manchester, Surrey and the Midlands.
All 12 were bailed until their next appearance at Isleworth Crown Court on October 28.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article