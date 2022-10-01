Muscle Memory
1 October-5 November. Entry free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD.
This new body of work from Majd Abdel Hamid, below, emerged from the aftermath of the 2020 explosion in Beirut, the city in which he is based. Hamid uses the history of embroidery in his practice and attempts to impersonate the autonomous, historical practice of embroidery as intimacy, creating a set of motifs in relation to the lived experience of Beirut.
https://www.cca-glasgow.com/programme/muscle-memory
Dutch and Flemish Art 1590-1700
Open daily 10am-5pm. Entry free. Scottish National Gallery, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.
Discover highlights from the Scottish National Gallery’s world-class Dutch and Flemish collection, including paintings by Rembrandt, Vermeer, Rubens and Van Dyck. Artists in the Netherlands increasingly specialised in specific genres during this period and visitors can discover a whole host of paintings in this display.
https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/dutch-and-flemish-art-1590-%E2%80%94-1700
Imagining Power – The Visual Culture of the Jacobite Cause
Open daily 10am-5pm. Entry free. Scottish National Portrait Gallery, 1 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JD.
This dramatic exhibition considers the Jacobites at home and abroad. The Scottish National Portrait Gallery has some of the world’s most significant collections of Jacobite visual material. This fascinating display focuses on the way Jacobites presented themselves in portraiture.
https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/imagining-power-visual-culture-jacobite-cause
The King’s Last Day – The Execution of Charles I
Open daily 10am-5pm. Entry free. Scottish National Portrait Gallery, 1 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JD.
At the centre of this display is the intriguing and gory painting of the execution of Charles I that was painted by an unknown Dutch artist. It’s believed to have been based on eye-witness accounts and contemporary engravings. Prints, paintings and miniatures from the collection are also on show.
https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/king%E2%80%99s-last-day-execution-charles-i
Medicine for the Mind
1-2 October. Entry free. V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.
This multidisciplinary exhibit explores a unique way of understanding, connecting and healing the ailing mind. Works by graphic designer Rejane Dal Bello and motion designer Christian Wood, among others, provide a new perspective on mental wellness during difficult times.
https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/event/428/medicine-for-the-mind
Dennis Buchan RSA retrospective Exhibition – Coastal Connections
1-21 October. Entry free. Compass Gallery, 178 West Regent Street, Glasgow, G2 4RL.
Dennis Buchan’s work fuses the Scottish colourist tradition with more modern, abstract expressionism and pop art. Taking inspiration from landscapes and seascapes, the artist uses everyday objects to create bold juxtapositions of form and colour. Buchan has also won several major awards during his distinguished career.
http://www.compassgallery.co.uk
Zanele Muholi: Somnyama Ngonyama
1 October-6 November. Entry free. Hunterian Museum and Art Gallery, University Avenue, Glasgow, G12 0RG.
Zanele Muholi, one of Scotland’s most acclaimed artists brings their latest exhibition to the Hunterian. This exhibition is an ongoing series of self-portraits aiming to create visual archives to showcase the complex lives of those often made invisible within South African society and beyond.
https://www.gla.ac.uk/hunterian/visit/exhibitions/exhibitionprogramme/zanelemuholi
Flaunting Szafki: A retrospective of paintings by Yusef Szafki
1-29 October. Entry free. Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT.
Scottish painter Yusef Szafki produced enigmatic canvases, left, over several decades and was notably influenced by mid-20th century Abstract Expressionism. This is the first exhibition to attempt a survey of his life’s work. Visitors can explore how Szafki overturns and refashions themes over time.
https://dovecotstudios.com/whats-on/flaunting-szafki-a-retrospective-of-paintings-by-yusef-szafki
Woodlands and Wonder Exhibition
1-9 October. Entry free. Colinton Arts, 52 Bridge Road, Edinburgh, EH13 0LQ.
This exhibition explores and celebrates the wonder of nature, renewal and the power of our imaginations. A common theme of wonder and observation connects the two artists on display in this exhibition.
http://www.colinton-arts.co.uk
International Street Photography Exhibition
4-29 October. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography, 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UB.
This exhibition is a month-long display of international street photography. There will be works from photographers based all over the world on show. The gallery hosted an open call for photographers to send in their submissions which will be on display throughout October.
https://www.glasgowgalleryofphotography.com
Charlotte Cohen
