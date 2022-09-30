Glasgow’s largest cocktail festival returns this week bringing together the best venues in the city, mouth-watering drinks, parties, and even bigger events to celebrate mixology.
Grey Goose is bringing the party to iconic venues with a brunch series, and look out for some secret events, masterclasses, and cocktail trails. Runs until Sunday.
IG: @glasgowcocktailweek
Edinburgh Cocktail Week, Venues across the city
The 10-day festival, which focuses on Edinburgh’s thriving bar scene, runs from October 7 to the 16. Each of the 120 participating bars has created a signature cocktail, which attendees can enjoy for £5 when wearing an ECW wristband.
The Cocktail Village will feature 21 pop-up bars, a new rooftop Mirror Mirror Bar, headline music acts, and a series of experiential events such as a futuristic Dramming in the Dark space, Cocktail & Comedy Nights, and Ball Pit & Cocktail experiences.
There will also be nine “prestige” venues that will provide festival-goers with an even more in-depth cocktail experience created by some of the city’s world-class mixologists at award-winning venues such as Hey Palu, Harrods Champagne Bar, and Panda & Sons.
IG: @edinburgh_cocktail_week_
The Broughton, Edinburgh
The Broughton Pub and Eatery on Broughton Street in Edinburgh has launched a hearty new seasonal menu as well as an impressive new cocktail menu that pays homage to the venue’s neighbourhood.
IG: @thebroughtonedi
The Spiritualist, Glasgow
The venue is elegantly designed with a touch of cool. Just what you want from a cocktail bar.
IG: the_spiritualist_glasgow
