The business magazine values the "success story" of TECH, which allows training from anywhere with the best international programs.
Forbes is recognized as the world's preferred magazine specializing in business and has highlighted the success of TECH Technological University as ‘’the best online university in the world’’ because it allows learning anywhere and time, due to its hundred percent online method offered.
The magazine explains in its publication that TECH University has an important trajectory that allowed it to obtain the recognition as "the benchmark institution" in the world of distance education because they offer a virtual campus with easy access for those who do not have time to access traditional education.
For this reason, Technological University is known as a global operator because it has an innovative academic range, a choice of qualified teaching staff, and a unique learning method to provide companies with the best-qualified professionals.
During the last years, the institution gets a big expansion throughout the world, it currently has more than 100,000 students in one of its 10,000 programs, and the total number of graduates already exceeds 500,000 in all programs offered in many faculties.
Re-learning method, a system designed by TECH
Technological University has designed Re-Learning, an innovative method based on target repetition and is the online pioneer to introduce this recognized international system and is the only certified to use it in their lessons. The method combines the best educational quality and design, academic demand, and the latest technology to supply the best learning experience.
Their programs are focused on using didactic material presented in multimedia formats created by qualified teachers and experts in pedagogy, the goal is to combine real cases, resolution of complex situations through simulation, the study of cases applied to each professional career, and learning based on reiteration using material such as audios, videos, animations, images, among other resources which are created to bring an innovative education to each student from TECH.
Also, this learning system break the traditional learning schemes because helps students to go at their own pace bringing autonomy by allowing them to keep the concepts and knowledge in their memory in an effortless way.
Considering the above, Forbes argues: ‘’The results achieved by its learning method are outstanding, while also improving overall student satisfaction levels on the indicators that show TECH as the best online university.”
TECH University faculties and degrees
The focus of Technological University is to provide the highest education and offer bachelor's degrees, professional master's degrees, doctoral degrees, advanced master's degrees, postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, executive development programs, and languages courses, all of them are one hundred percent online.
Programs offered are divided in many faculties, and different areas of knowledge such as Veterinary Medicine, Video games Design, Education, Nursing, School of Business, Sports Science, Engineering, Design, Law, Medicine, Dentistry, Nutrition, Psychology, Pharmacy, Geography and History, Humanities, School of Languages, Information Technology, Physiotherapy, Journalism, Communication, among others.
TECH was created by leading professionals
The institution was created in 2015 by the academic group TECH Education Rights & Technologies SL a team of leading professionals and academics around university education with the headquartered in the Canary Islands, Spain.
It has the structure of an international cluster of digital private universities focused on higher education and quality most successful postgraduate university degrees and was recently recognized as one of the 200 fastest growing companies in Europe in recent times.
