TECH University allows students to learn from any place and time with the best international programs and thanks to this, Forbes recognized it as the best choice to learn.

Forbes, the world's preferred magazine specializing in business and finance has highlighted TECH Technological University as ‘’the best online university in the world’’ due to the possibility the institution offers to update and learn from any place, any time, on any device because of their hundred percent online method.

The leading business publication explains that TECH University has an important trajectory as a ‘’success story’’ which allowed them to position itself as "the benchmark institution" in the distance learning sector around the globe considering the different lifestyles of many people who have no time to access to a presential education due to different situations such as time, location, work, among other activities.

TECH Technological University has a new academic offer, a selection of qualified teaching staff, and an innovative learning method to provide the labour market with the best professionals of the future. As a result of the above-mentioned, there is no other institution known as a global operator.

Due to its great expansion throughout the world, it currently has more than 100,000 students in one of its 10,000 programs, while the total number of graduates already exceeds 500,000 in all degrees offered.

Learning System created by TECH University

TECH Technological University has designed an innovative method called Re-Learning based on target repetition. Also, it is the online pioneer and was certified to introduce this system which is internationally recognized because of the ability to combine educational quality, academic demand, and the latest educational technology.

Implement this system, it is focusing on didactic support, such as multimedia formats created by qualified teachers and experts in pedagogy, with the major purpose of combining real cases, resolution of complex situations using simulation, the study of cases applied to each professional career in real life, and learning based on reiteration through audios, videos, animations, images, among other visual materials which are intended to supply valuable education to each one of the students.

The advantage of this learning system is that each student can go at their own pace, it depends on their time, lifestyle, and geographic location. It wants to supply confidence and autonomy to people by allowing them to keep the concepts and knowledge in their memory easier breaking with traditional learning schemes.

Forbes highlights that ‘’the results achieved by its learning method are outstanding, while also improving overall student satisfaction levels on the indicators that show TECH as the best online university.”

Academic offer in TECH University

The institution offers bachelor's degrees, professional master’s degrees, doctorates, advanced master’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, executive development programs and language courses, all of which are one hundred percent online.

Also, Technological university has many faculties and programs divided in different areas of knowledge some of them are: Geography and History, Humanities, School of Languages, Information Technology, Sports Science, Engineering, Design, Law, Medicine, Dentistry, Nutrition, Psychology, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Journalism, Communication, Veterinary Medicine, Video games Design, Education, Nursing, School of Business, among others.

About Technological University

TECH University was founded in 2015 by the academic group TECH Education Rights & Technologies SL a team of leading professionals and academics around university education in Spain.

It is structured as an international cluster of digital private universities focused on the highest education and postgraduate university degrees of higher quality success. Also, it was recently recognized as one of the 200 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent times.