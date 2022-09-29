Brought to you by
TECH Technological University
TECH University allows students to learn from any place and time with the best international programs and thanks to this, Forbes recognized it as the best choice to learn.
Forbes, the world's preferred magazine specializing in business and finance has highlighted TECH Technological University as ‘’the best online university in the world’’ due to the possibility the institution offers to update and learn from any place, any time, on any device because of their hundred percent online method.
The leading business publication explains that TECH University has an important trajectory as a ‘’success story’’ which allowed them to position itself as "the benchmark institution" in the distance learning sector around the globe considering the different lifestyles of many people who have no time to access to a presential education due to different situations such as time, location, work, among other activities.
TECH Technological University has a new academic offer, a selection of qualified teaching staff, and an innovative learning method to provide the labour market with the best professionals of the future. As a result of the above-mentioned, there is no other institution known as a global operator.
Due to its great expansion throughout the world, it currently has more than 100,000 students in one of its 10,000 programs, while the total number of graduates already exceeds 500,000 in all degrees offered.
Learning System created by TECH University
TECH Technological University has designed an innovative method called Re-Learning based on target repetition. Also, it is the online pioneer and was certified to introduce this system which is internationally recognized because of the ability to combine educational quality, academic demand, and the latest educational technology.
Implement this system, it is focusing on didactic support, such as multimedia formats created by qualified teachers and experts in pedagogy, with the major purpose of combining real cases, resolution of complex situations using simulation, the study of cases applied to each professional career in real life, and learning based on reiteration through audios, videos, animations, images, among other visual materials which are intended to supply valuable education to each one of the students.
The advantage of this learning system is that each student can go at their own pace, it depends on their time, lifestyle, and geographic location. It wants to supply confidence and autonomy to people by allowing them to keep the concepts and knowledge in their memory easier breaking with traditional learning schemes.
Forbes highlights that ‘’the results achieved by its learning method are outstanding, while also improving overall student satisfaction levels on the indicators that show TECH as the best online university.”
Academic offer in TECH University
The institution offers bachelor's degrees, professional master’s degrees, doctorates, advanced master’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, executive development programs and language courses, all of which are one hundred percent online.
Also, Technological university has many faculties and programs divided in different areas of knowledge some of them are: Geography and History, Humanities, School of Languages, Information Technology, Sports Science, Engineering, Design, Law, Medicine, Dentistry, Nutrition, Psychology, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Journalism, Communication, Veterinary Medicine, Video games Design, Education, Nursing, School of Business, among others.
About Technological University
TECH University was founded in 2015 by the academic group TECH Education Rights & Technologies SL a team of leading professionals and academics around university education in Spain.
It is structured as an international cluster of digital private universities focused on the highest education and postgraduate university degrees of higher quality success. Also, it was recently recognized as one of the 200 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent times.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here