What’s the story?

Unbreakable.

Tell me more.

In what sounds like a souped-up version of the defunct Mr and Mrs game show, comedian Rob Beckett, above, hosts a TV competition that will see six celebrity couples go head-to-head in outlandish challenges. The goal: to find out whose relationship is the strongest.

Who is in the line-up?

Loose Women presenter Denise Welch and her artist husband Lincoln Townley; Falklands veteran Simon Weston, who has been married to wife Lucy for 32 years; Olympian BMX racer Shanaze Reade and her partner Teddy Edwardes, an event organiser.

Then there is comedian Stephen Bailey and his employment lawyer boyfriend, Rich Taylor; plumbing entrepreneur Charlie Mullins and his girlfriend singer-songwriter RaRa; and Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas with her West End star beau Danny Taylor.

How will they be tested?

The idea is to see how each duo excels – or not – when it comes to the five key pillars of trust, honesty, understanding, patience and communication. Relationship experts Anjula Mutanda and Maria McErlane will analyse their performances.

Anything else?

Plenty of wacky antics. According to Beckett: “I’ll never be able to un-see Shirley Ballas get a tattoo, Denise Welch fall into a lake or Simon Weston blindfold his wife in a maze.”

When can I watch?

Unbreakable begins on BBC One, Thursday, 8pm.