The Queen’s cause of death was old age, her death certificate has revealed.

The National Record of Scotland published an official extract from the late monarch's entry in the Register of Deaths - commonly referred to as a death certificate.

Only one cause of death is provided with no other contributing factors.

The official time of her passing is listed as 3.10pm on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Ballater.

Her death was officially registered in Aberdeenshire on September 16, 2022, the Registrar General for Scotland Paul Lowe has confirmed.

Douglas James Allan Glass is noted as the certifying registered medical practitioner.

The Princess Royal Anne is named as the "informant" and would have notified the local registrar of her mother’s death.

She previously revealed she was with her mother in her last moments, she said: "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life.”

The Queen was laid to rest on September 19, following 70 years of service, after family, friends and the nation said a fond farewell to the late monarch.

Her family walked behind her coffin throughout the long day of her funeral and burial. Thousands, including leaders of states across the globe, travelled to London to pay a final farewell to the monarch.

