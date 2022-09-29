We asked some of Glasgow’s top chefs and restaurateurs for their favourite places to go for breakfast, dinner, coffee and drinks, for food shopping when cooking at home, and for their top visitor attractions. Here’s their exclusive insider’s guide to the city. Prepare for some surprises.

GRAEME CHEEVERS

Chef-patron of Michelin-starred Unalome by Graeme Cheevers

www.unalomebygc.com

Graeme Cheevers

Breakfast Partick Duck Club’s avocado on sourdough toast with nduja and a fresh orange juice. The atmosphere there is intimate and relaxing and it’s a great way for me to start the day.

Dinner I like a pizza and often go to Domenico Crolla’s ORO on Kilmarnock Road. I usually choose the simple Margherita or skinny focaccia pizza with mozzarella, followed by ice-cream with amaretti or pistachio crumb.

Coffee Shop A strong black espresso from Grain and Grind in Battlefield before going to work always hits the spot. It sources beans ethically from smallholders and co-operatives. I don’t usually have a pastry with it but sometimes I’ll buy a Pastel de Nata from Pasteis Lisboa on Byres Road to take into work.

Bar Wunderbar behind Princes Square has live music and stays open til 3am. There’s always a brilliant atmosphere and they have a great selection of drinks. I like their special Madri craft beer.

Food Shopping I’m only at home two days a week and cook meals that are quick to prepare. I love the Asian supermarkets in Partick and buy gyozas, noodles, dumplings and spices, chilli oil and pickled vegetables. My guilty pleasure is frozen dumplings: made in China, they’re really authentic.

Visitor Attraction A walk through Kelvingrove Park, past Eusebi Deli for a cake to take away, then over Kelvinbridge and on to the river Kelvin walkway.

DEREK MARSHALL

Chef-patron of Gamba seafood restaurant

www.gamba.co.uk

Derek Marshall

Breakfast Gusto and Relish at Queens Park with my partner every Sunday and with my 85-year-old uncle every Tuesday. I usually have the Chicken Run wrap with spicy notes and lemon dressing for some protein then one of their amazing Empire Biscuits – but only on a Sunday!

Dinner The crab and chive dumplings at Opium on Hope Street are fantastic, as are chef Kwan Yu Lee’s spicy beef with macadamia nuts and soft noodles. Patron Trevor Lee is great and I like the dark and moody décor.

Coffee Shop I love the Glaswegian banter you get at Sonny & Vito’s on Park Road. It’s homely and compact, and the craic’s as good as the coffee.

Bar Jack’s Bar in the Dakota hotel is well-designed and secluded, and always good for a Negroni.

Food Shopping I go to George Mewes for Shropshire Blue, Roquefort and Barstow Ash cheese (a change from the Scottish cheese on the restaurant menu), Stuart Wilson’s Catch of the Day and Lidl, both at Finnieston, for fish and fruit and veg.

Visitor Attraction The magnificent Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum for a bit of peace and quiet on a Sunday morning, and for the Salvador Dali and the Glasgow Boys, both old and new.

SEUMAS MACINNES

Patron of Cafe Gandolfi

www.cafegandolfi.com

Seumas MacInnes

Breakfast Sunny Acre on Pollokshaws Road is run by the legendary Mary Wan and she’s always in attendance, which makes a huge difference to the atmosphere. I love the fried eggs with sage butter and ham. When I’m there with my daughter I’ll have a green tea rather than coffee.

Dinner The level of professionalism in the cooking and service are impeccable at The Gannet. I don’t like smoke and mirrors in food and I love how chef Peter lets the well-sourced ingredients shine without fuss.

Coffee Shop Zique in Hyndland Street is great and the atmosphere’s always fun especially when [owner] Mairi Taylor is there. It’s a good place to sit outside when the weather’s good – that’s when I wish I still smoked!

Bar Bar Brett is a favourite for its fab guest wines – I had a lovely Sancerre recently – and the staff are friendly and knowledgeable. Their enthusiasm and passion come through and that’s lovely.

Food Shopping I go as local as possible. Country Shop butcher on Clarkston Road does a great fillet steak. I get fish from The Fish People on Shields Road and fruit and veg from Zucchini on Nithsdale Road.

Visitor Attraction It has to be the Necropolis for its panoramic views of the city and to learn the history behind Glasgow’s wealth. Then on to the Provand’s Lordship and Glasgow Cathedral.

ROSIE HEALEY

Chef-patron of Gloriosa

www.gloriosaglasgow.com

Rosie Healey

Breakfast I go to Celino’s in Partick for a takeout crispy Morton’s roll with Italian sausage . . . or Stornoway black pudding or crispy bacon or fried egg.

Dinner The place I really like is The Real Wan south-west Chinese restaurant in Cathcart. Chef-patron Lea Wu Hassan cooks to order and I’ve never tasted Asian food like it. It might be a bit higgledy-piggledy and the order takes a wee while to come – but none of this matters because when the wonderful food arrives you forget everything.

Coffee Shop The wee 1841 café in Vinicombe Street does a great Cortado coffee and thinly sliced toasties filled with local cheese and salami from Iain Mellis. It’s very classy: I like the clean white space.

Bar The Belle in Great Western Road is just lovely. It’s one room with an open fire and no sports tv screens. It’s been run by the same staff for years. The wine is delicious and well-priced.

Food Shopping I like going local to the Fish People and Zucchini but I also get delicious aged beef and organic chicken from Waitrose. You can sometimes get it half-price, if you’re lucky.

Visitor Attraction I’d take friends to Pollok Park and Pollok House, as I love running there and looking at its beautiful Edwardian walled kitchen garden. They grow their own tomatoes, beans and squashes. It’s a bit of a hidden gem.

DOUG LINDSAY

Head chef of The Ubiquitous Chip

www.ubiquitouschip.co.uk

Doug Lindsay

Breakfast I head to Singl-End near the School of Art on Renfrew Street for a Croque Madame and a cheeky Bloody Mary on my day off. It’s in a great location for me and it has a good atmosphere and is always busy.

Dinner The food at Ka Pao on Vinicombe Street is always different and interesting. You get to try new flavours on small plates, which is very appealing to both me and my 11-year-old daughter.

Coffee Shop I’ll grab a black Americano or espresso coffee-to-go at Kelvin Pocket under Kelvinbridge. Sadly, I’m not a pastry person despite their sweet and savoury goods being made on-site and super-fresh.

Bar I like to sit outside at Webster’s, the converted church and now a theatre and beer garden, with a gin and tonic. Inn Deep across the road does good IPA. If it’s after work, I might go to Oran Mor as they stay open late.

Food Shopping I like walking around, picking up bits and pieces from local shops for cooking favourite dishes like chicken tagine. Lupe Pintos have great spices. Sometimes I go to Waitrose.

Visitor Attraction The Botanic Gardens are just beautiful and more peaceful than other parks in the city. It’s so relaxing just to walk around and sit on one of the benches, although the glasshouses are also pretty unique.

GIOVANNA EUSEBI

Patron of Eusebi Deli

www.eusebideli.com

Giovanna Eusebi

Breakfast Partick Duck Club is on the site of my grandpa’s café and I like to sit with a plate of eggs and a coffee and look over to where his ice-cream factory once was.

Dinner Crabshakk Botanics has a sexy New York vibe – it’s got a pulse – and the crab cakes are stand-out.

Coffee Shop I’ll often get a coffee to take out from Rustico in Mount Vernon. It’s a lovely wee place. It’s good to see young people opening new places with such passion and commitment.

Bar I love the tiles and décor at Bar Gandolfi, and looking at the work by artists supported by owner Seumas. I’ll have a Vermouth spritz or a Bandol rose. I also like The Gate at Barrowlands. It’s a funky part of the progressive new generation in that part of town.

Food Shopping Cooking for my family is the main focus of my day off on a Tuesday. Roots’n’Fruits is a constant, as is Donald’s butchers in Hyndland. I recently got some beautiful French garlic at Wilson’s Catch of the Day in Finnieston. I love the art of browsing and shopping. I still find it really exciting.

Visitor Attraction The Barras and the Barrowlands Ballroom are the authentic part of old Glasgow. My mum used to have a children’s clothes stall there and she took me with her when I was very young. I vividly remember the banter all around me.