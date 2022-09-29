The family of Renee MacRae and son Andrew have urged their killer to reveal where their bodies are buried “if he has a shred of decency in his body”.
William MacDowell, 80, was convicted by a jury at the High Court at Inverness on Thursday of killing his lover and their son in November 1976.
Renee, 36, and Andrew, 3, left their home in Inverness on November 12, 1976, heading south on the A9.
Their BMW car was discovered on fire in a lay-by near Dalmagarry later that evening. Neither Renee nor Andrew have been seen since and their bodies have never been found.
In the wake of MacDowell’s conviction, Morag Govans, Renee's sister and Andrew's aunt, said: “The passage of time has not eased the anguish we feel, we have never been able to lay Renee and Andrew to rest or properly mourn their loss.
“Not knowing where their remains lie only compounds the pain.Thinking of the terror they both must have felt before they died continues to haunt us.
“We will never comprehend why their lives had to be taken in such a calculated and callous manner by William MacDowell. If he has a shred of decency in his body, he will now reveal where they both lie.”
Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes, who led the investigation, also appealed directly to MacDowell to reveal where the bodies are buried.
He said: “Although justice has now been done, Renee and Andrew’s bodies have not been found and I would urge anyone who may have information about where they are to come forward so they can be provided with the dignity they deserve.
“In particular I would appeal directly to William McDowell to speak to us and allow to bring closure to their family.”
The investigation into the disappearances of Renee and Andrew MacRae was one of Scotland’s longest running and enduring cases.
