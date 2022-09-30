A contemporary home and studio for an artist in Kilmacolm and a new dwelling formed out of two traditional apartments overlooking the Kyles of Bute in Tighnabruich, have won major prizes for Glasgow-based Technique Architecture and Design at The Herald Property Awards for Scotland 2022, which took place last night.

The Pond House, which is set amongst mature trees, with striking brick walls and exceptional views from every window, was named Best Luxury Home, while The Den, which is just 90sqm in size, won in the Best Renovation/Conversion category.

The awards were just two amongst many that were handed out to impressive projects of all sizes and to outstanding property professionals during the event, which took place in the Doubletree by Hilton.

Other winners included Bingham Avenue in Edinburgh, a group of 40 affordable homes by The City of Edinburgh Council, in partnership with Will Anderson Bell Christie and CCG (Scotland), which won the Affordable Development of the Year award, while the Judges’ Special Award went to Turner Townsend for the new Barclays Campus, which sits on the south bank of the River Clyde in central Glasgow.

Notable projects included Cadworks, Scotland’s first net zero office building, created on behalf of the FORE Partnership, which won Commercial Property of the Year, while Riverside, Dalmarnock, a development of 562 new homes for social and mid-market rent, shared equity and private sale by Link Group and McTaggart Construction, was named Best Regeneration Project.

Throughout the evening, awards were also handed out to leading residential sales and letting teams; to top-performing estate agencies and property teams and to interior design projects in both the residential and commercial sectors.

Beverley Brown, property writer, The Herald, said: “Strong pressures are being placed on developers to produce homes and commercial buildings that help to move Scotland closer to becoming a net carbon zero country but what tonight’s awards ceremony has shown is that this sector is more than equal to the challenges it is facing and that in fact it is becoming more innovative and responsive to the needs of the people for whom its builds homes, schools and offices. Every single winner should be very proud of what they have contributed to this country’s built landscape.”

There was praise too from the event's sponsors, including John Strange, Director, Aspray Glasgow West who sponsored the Residential Letting Team of the Year category, which was one by Western Lettings. He said: “What a fantastic evening, it was great to see so many successful property businesses in the room and a huge congratulations to Western Lettings on their achievement.. All the finalists were worthy winners but only Western Lettings got to walk away with the award. It was an honour to have been able to spend some time on the night with all the finalists and I would personally like to congratulate them all on being amongst the best companies within the letting industry space.”

Deane Harris, Sales and Marketing Director, Daw Interior, sponsors of the Best Family Home (large) award, which was won by Snowdrop Developments for The Macallan in Chapelton, said: “Our team had a fantastic night. It was great to hear about the successes of all the finalists and a massive congratulations to the winners. It is an honour and pleasure to have been involved with the event again, it’s so important to recognise the achievements and talent within the New Build industry in Scotland.”

Richard Hepburn, Managing Director, Landmark Scotland, whose company had sponsored the Estate Agency of the Year award, won by McArthur Scott, said: “It was an absolute privilege to be able to join in with celebrating the success of Scotland’s property professionals in what was a truly fantastic evening..Congratulations to all of the finalists, the quality of entries was outstanding this year and a special congratulations to the worthy winners.

“Landmark Scotland were thrilled to be a sponsor of the” Estate Agency of the Year“, and be part of this long-established prestigious event that showcases the cream of the crop within the Scottish Property Market.”

And Frank McCafferty, Director of Repairs and Assets, Wheatley Group, which sponsored the evening’s newest accolade, the Green Housing Award, which was won by Simpson Builders and HebHomes, for an eco-friendly house inspired by traditional Hebridean architecture at Faisach in Gairloch, said: “Lowther and Wheatley Group were once again delighted to support the Herald Property Awards and also announce the first winner of the new Green Housing category.

“The standard of entries was outstanding and showcased the very best from across the private and affordable rented sector, while also celebrating the innovation in home-building and regeneration in Scotland right now.

“Wheatley Group is committed to driving up the quality and range of the homes we deliver and so it was inspiring to hear of the achievements of so many others who are also determined to raise the bar in the housing sector.”

2022 Winners:

Best Show Home Sponsored by DAW Signs

Dawn Homes The Leven, Mayfields, Glenmavis - Commendation

Robertson Homes – The Stewart Garden Room, Southfield Grange- Winner

Best Luxury Home (for developers building more than 50 units per year) – Sponsored by Ross & Liddell

Technique Architecture and Design – The Pond House – Winner

Best Family Home (Small) (199sqm floor area and under)

Walker Group – The Gladstone, Monarchs Way, West Calder – Winner

Best Family Home (Large) (200sqm floor area and above)Sponsored by DAW Interiors

Snowdrop Developments – The Macallan, Chapelton - Winner

Best Apartment

Perella Homes – Flat 7, The Hamiltons Apartments - Commendation

Northumberland Street Properties & Studio LBA - No. 5 Warriston Road - Winner

Best Renovation / Conversion

Collective Architecture – Observatory House - Commendation

Technique Architecture and Design – The Den - Winner

Individual New Build or Small Development

Nest - Coorie Winner

Simpson Builders & HEB Homes - Plot 30, Fasaich, Gairloch - Commendation

Best Regeneration Project – Commercial

Building Design Partnership Ltd - Glasgow Queen Street Station Redevelopment - Commendation

Building Design Partnership Ltd - Learning and Teaching Building, University of Strathclyde - Winner

Best Regeneration Project – Residential

South Lanarkshire Council in partnership with Hub South West and CCG (Scotland)- Whitlawburn Regeneration - Commendation

Link Group & McTaggart Construction - Riverside Dalmarnock - Winner

Property Team of the Year

Perceptive Communicators – Winner

Estate Agency of the Year – Sponsored by Landmark Scotland

McArthur Scott – Winner

Residential Sales Team of the Year

Upload Abode - Winner

Residential Letting Team of the Year Sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West

Western Lettings - Winner

Interior Design Commercial

Interior Design Residential

Studio LBI - Winner

Green Housing Award – sponsored by Lowther, part of Wheatley Group

Connect Modular Ltd - Kilmarnock Road, Dundonald - Commendation

Simpson Builders & HEB Homes - Plot 30, Fasaich, Gairloch - Winner

Affordable Housing Development of the Year – sponsored by NHBC

The City of Edinburgh Council in partnership with Anderson Bell Christie and CCG (Scotland)– Bingham Avenue - Winner

Port of Leith Housing Association – Heron Place – Commendation

Commercial Project of the Year

Tayport Community Trust & Collective Architecture – The Larick Centre - Commendation

FORE Partnership – Cadworks, Glasgow - Winner

Judge’s Special Award