Scotland’s natural habitats are in sharp decline, with the wildlife and vegetation that depend on them under constant threat – but innovative 'nature-based solutions' are now aiming to challenge and overcome the twin crises of climate emergency and biodiversity loss. By Ann Wallace

SAVING nature – which is what has to be done to avert a climate catastrophe – should be a national endeavour, says the chairperson of NatureScot – Scotland’s lead agency responsible for improving our natural environment.

Dr Mike Cantlay, chair of the NatureScot board, explains: “We need to make sure everyone understands the scale of the problem, and supports what needs to be done to fix it. I don’t believe we are there yet. Climate and our nature are facing catastrophe – and the future of both are inextricably linked.

"Restoration of nature is a key part of the solution – not only in getting to net zero but in making sure we manage climate risks and become a prosperous green nation.”

With habitats and the wildlife which depends on them under enormous pressure, one of the key aims is to stop the decline in biodiversity – the sum of all living things – by 2030.

“One of the most telling indicators of the decline is the fact that there has been a 24 per cent decrease in average abundance of 352 terrestrial and freshwater species in Scotland since 1994 – and 1994 was not, itself, a high point,” adds Dr Cantlay.

“The target of 2030 is hugely challenging, but it is essential if we are to substantially restore and regenerate biodiversity across our land, freshwater and seas by 2045.

“Most people, when thinking about the steps we can take to minimise emissions, consider transport, energy and reduction in fossil fuels and these are, of course, very important. However, in Scotland, half of our carbon emissions come from how we use and manage the land and sea. That’s an extraordinary point.

“Nature is able to store an amazing amount of carbon, but to do so, it needs to be in good shape.

He adds: “In Scotland, degraded peatland counts for 20 per cent of our carbon emissions – roughly equivalent to the carbon cost of our transport. There are 1.68 billion hectares of degraded peat in Scotland.”

The cost to repair the peatland would amount to around £2 billion. Dr Cantlay adds: “If we achieved that, we would reduce our carbon emissions by 20 per cent, and of course, once peat is restored it sequesters more carbon – so it keeps getting better.

“What we need now is urgent action by many people, to restore nature across our landscapes, from mountain tops to the sea bed, whether that’s through peatland restoration or seagrass planting, woodlands, restoring oyster beds, hedgerows, grasslands – everything that is collectively known as ‘nature-based solutions.’”

Working with other partners, NatureScot has developed a number of nature-based solutions to the climate crisis, from Wee Forests in the centre of cities to large scale peatland restoration projects across hundreds of hectares.

“By restoring nature in many different places we are ensuring it is in good condition so it can soak up more carbon,” says Dr Cantlay.

“At the same time, these actions to restore nature will also help Scotland get ready for the impacts of climate change.

“We know that when nature is in better condition it can help reduce flooding, soils can store more water for when we need it and coastal habitats can also absorb the impacts of storm surges – and there are many more examples of how nature can help us adapt.”

The agency is currently working with farmers to better understand how to farm with nature and through a series of pilots – led by farmers – it is testing approaches for inclusion in the next round of rural support schemes.

“Soil health is key – healthy soils which contain lots of carbon material and biodiversity retain more water and nutrients for crops to grow, recycling them to make us less reliant on fossil fuel-based fertilisers,” explains Dr Cantlay.

“So if we can improve the soil where we live, through more sustainable farming methods and better land management, we can be more self-sufficient and grow more local food. Food production and soil health go hand in hand.”

He adds: “With nature-based solutions, improving one thing often leads to another, and you end up with a

virtuous circle.”

It is estimated that nature-based solutions can meet 30 per cent of net zero targets globally. “In Scotland, that figure could be even higher, given our unique peatland situation,” says Dr Cantlay.

“The peatland is our Amazon Rainforest, in a way – something that has the potential to really mitigate the effects of climate change.”

He adds: “The speed and scale of the problem means we need to catch the mood of everyone in a position to help - farmers, foresters, everyone who owns large areas of land such as local authorities, communities and the public sector – and explain to them what needs to happen.

“And not just those who own large areas of land – everyone has a part to play.”

Restoring nature in Scotland is estimated to cost in the region of £20 billion, says Dr Cantlay.

“The good thing is that we know what we need to do,” he says. “We need to restore nature at a much faster pace and on a much bigger scale.

“This will provide many other benefits – not just helping us address the climate nature crisis but creating rural jobs, reducing flooding, improving water quality, significantly contributing to our health and well-being and supporting many businesses across Scotland.”

He adds: “The cost is vast – when you start talking in billions, you are talking about an effort which needs a nation to get behind it.

“We need to reach everyone to ensure they understand the scale of the problem and the opportunities enshrined in it.

“And garden by garden, smallholding by smallholding, farm by farm, everyone needs to do their bit.”

Scotland’s Climate Week (26 September to 2 October 2022) is an annual event to raise awareness of the global climate emergency and encourages climate action across the country.

Find out more and get involved at netzeronation.scot/whats-happening/scotlands-climate-week

---------------------------------------

Jobs may seed the green shoots of economic recovery

Working with Skills Development Scotland, NatureScot is aiming to highlight the vast range of nature-based jobs available in the country

NATURE-BASED jobs make a significant contribution to the Scottish economy, representing around 7.5 per cent (195,000 positions) of the country’s workforce.

The sector grew at more than five times the rate of all jobs in Scotland in the period 2015 to 2019 and accounted for one third of all job growth in Scotland over the same period.

Now, says Dr Mike Cantlay, chairperson of NatureScot, there

is a “real opportunity” to invest in green jobs across the country.

“Significant further growth in nature-based jobs is anticipated on the back of expansion in activities required to meet our net zero targets, such as blue carbon, woodland planting and peatland restoration,” he adds.

“These are exciting, appealing jobs in areas of the country which have hitherto experienced concerns about employment. Rural areas in the south of Scotland, and in the Highlands, for example, will see huge growth in ‘green’ jobs – some highly skilled, others less so.”

NatureScot is working with Skills Development Scotland to help young people understand the many opportunities, and to put appropriate skills pathways in place, for example, through developing apprenticeship models.

“A lot of young people think of ‘green’ jobs as fitting EV chargers, or installing energy efficiency measures, but the jobs we are talking about include outdoor roles, low-carbon architecture, peatland ecologists and hydrologists, sustainable urban planning … we want to support a just transition to net zero, by helping people find new skills to access new job opportunities, and to help their employers respond to the climate and biodiversity challenges,” adds Dr Cantlay.

“It is a lot of change. But if we do all of this while aiming for a 1.5°C world it will be change we are largely in control of – and If we don’t do that, and contribute to a 2 to 3°C pathway there will still be major change, but outwith our control, driven by a more chaotic climate.”

The challenge of getting to net zero and adapting to climate change cannot simply lie at the foot of NatureScot or the Scottish Government, adds Dr Cantlay.

“Yes, we have a Corporate Plan that sets out what we are doing over the next few years, but the very essence of nature-based solutions ensures that all voices are heard and everyone can be involved,” he says.

“These projects are co-designed and co-delivered by local communities, businesses, interest groups and individuals.

“This ensures that we all have opportunities to contribute and be part of the solution.

“We need everyone to be helping – whether that’s directly through work, through volunteer time, through community, through consumerism.

“This will ensure that nature is better prepared for climate change

– and so are we.”