Cases of E.coli have been linked to a nursery in South Lanarkshire.

Health officials are investigating the five cases of E.coli O157 which have emerged in Biggar.

It comes after five nurseries in East Lothian were forced to close amid an outbreak of the bacterial infection last month, that saw many effectively self-isolating under formal exclusion orders to prevent the further spread.

NHS Lanarkshire’s public health team is working closely with South Lanarkshire Council and Public Health Scotland and anyone with symptoms is being urged to contact their GP.

Four of the confirmed cases attend a local nursery where all staff and children have now been tested for the infection.

The fifth individual is closely linked to one of the other cases.

Dr Alison Smith-Palmer, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in public health, said: “To respect and maintain confidentiality, further information about the cases is not being released.”

The symptoms of E.coli O157 can include nausea, vomiting, stomach pains, diarrhoea, bloody diarrhoea or fever. In a small proportion of cases it can cause serious complications.

Dr Smith-Palmer, added: “We are asking people in the local area to be alert for any symptoms they, or a child they look after, may have. Anyone who has developed symptoms of E.coli infection should seek medical attention as specific tests are required to diagnose the infection which can mimic other illnesses.

“Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their GP practice or NHS24 on 111 when the GP practice is closed. This is crucial to help contain the infection and stop its spread within the community. Also, washing hands with soap and water is the best way to stop this bug from spreading.”