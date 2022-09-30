Scotland battled with the elements on Friday as more rain is forecast in many areas over the weekend.
The effect of Hurricane Ian on the gulf stream brought heavy wind and rain across Britain, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.
They stated: "A spell of strong winds and heavy rain will push southeast throughout the day. The strongest winds are likely to be in northern Scotland, with gusts of 65 to 70 mph in coastal parts and perhaps 75 mph around the Northern Isles.
"As well as strong winds a band of heavy rain will affect many areas of the country, however rainfall totals are expected to build in western parts of Scotland, up to 40mm in one or two places. With potentially gale force winds in these areas as well, we are expecting some disruption to travel."
The warning remained in place across the country until 3pm on Friday, with ScotRail reporting a number of disruptions to its services thanks to the weather.
The rail operator said: "Due to adverse weather conditions we have various blanket emergency speed restrictions implemented across our network today and early tomorrow (Saturday, 1) morning."
It's expected to remain wet for Glasgow and the west coast on Saturday and Sunday, with high winds to continue in the Western Isles.
Edinburgh can also expect a wet weekend but the picture looks better in Aberdeen and Dundee where sunshine and highs of 16 degrees can be expected.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here