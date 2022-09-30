Scotland battled with the elements on Friday as more rain is forecast in many areas over the weekend.

The effect of Hurricane Ian on the gulf stream brought heavy wind and rain across Britain, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.

They stated: "A spell of strong winds and heavy rain will push southeast throughout the day. The strongest winds are likely to be in northern Scotland, with gusts of 65 to 70 mph in coastal parts and perhaps 75 mph around the Northern Isles.

"As well as strong winds a band of heavy rain will affect many areas of the country, however rainfall totals are expected to build in western parts of Scotland, up to 40mm in one or two places. With potentially gale force winds in these areas as well, we are expecting some disruption to travel."

Picture: Colin Mearns

The warning remained in place across the country until 3pm on Friday, with ScotRail reporting a number of disruptions to its services thanks to the weather.

The rail operator said: "Due to adverse weather conditions we have various blanket emergency speed restrictions implemented across our network today and early tomorrow (Saturday, 1) morning."

It's expected to remain wet for Glasgow and the west coast on Saturday and Sunday, with high winds to continue in the Western Isles.

Edinburgh can also expect a wet weekend but the picture looks better in Aberdeen and Dundee where sunshine and highs of 16 degrees can be expected.