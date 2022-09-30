Independent and family owned, The Kingsmills Hotel and Ness Walk Hotel offer the best of local hospitality in Inverness. Set within acres of mature gardens, the long established Kingsmills Hotel building dates back to 1785, a blend of historic tradition, contemporary design and passionate service.



The hotel offers 147 en-suite rooms, with the spacious, timeless and elegant Classic Rooms alongside fully air-conditioned Luxury Rooms or a short wander through the picturesque grounds will lead you to the Garden Rooms, nestled in idyllic seclusion.

With a choice of restaurants, well-stocked whisky bar, leisure club and spa, it is the ideal location for a relaxing Highland retreat.

On the leafy banks of the River Ness, is the modern luxury of Ness Walk.

From the glass of chilled champagne to welcome you to one of the 47 exquisite bedrooms, including two suites with outstanding detailing and design, you will be cossetted in a warm Highland welcome.



Each room is finished with impressive marble, crisp linens, luxurious leathers and warm velvets to create a sanctuary to relax and unwind.

The hotel restaurant, Torrish, set in the original drawing room, enjoys stunning views over the river. The kitchen source the freshest produce for dishes, including growing a supply of organic vegetables from their local farm.

Enjoy Hebridean beetroot cured salmon, Scottish estate venison Wellington and game terrine with blackberry puree.



Marketing Manager Angus Macleod explains the individual appeal of each property: “Kingsmills Hotel is a beautiful property set within a historic building where you will experience truly warm hospitality from the moment you walk through the doors. As we head into the cosy winter months, the hotel continues to bustle – a popular spot for winter getaways.

“Our family rooms and extensive leisure facilities are perfect for family breaks. Ness Walk is ‘redesigning luxury’ on the banks of the River Ness.

“A sanctuary of calm, Ness Walk is perfect for romantic getaways. The location is world-class and dining in our Torrish restaurant is a highlight where provenance is a focus – sourcing produce from a local organic vegetable farm to growing our own herbs in the courtyard are a showcase of this.”

Inverness provides a base to explore local attractions or embark on an active Highland adventure. “You can explore the charming city centre – the Victorian Market has recently been tastefully refurbished and there are all kinds of independent shops and cafés in the city.



Beyond Inverness, you can enjoy boat trips on magical Loch Ness and you can find walking and cycling routes around the Loch.

Just south of Inverness are the Cairngorms, offering an abundance of mountain and outdoor activities. Or venture north and discover the Royal Dornoch golf course.

The boutique style Ness Walk Hotel has a regularly changing menu that follows the Scottish seasons, working in partnership with local suppliers.

The venison and game is supplied by Simpson Estate in Newtonmore, Inverness-shire, which the restaurant pair with Highland flavours such as juniper berries. Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm provide plump berries and fruit, used to garnish cocktails or form the centrepiece of dessert recipes.



International visitors returned to Inverness this summer alongside local visitors continuing to experience the best of the Highlands. In the autumn, Ness Walk and Kingsmills Hotel treat guests to exclusive offers to those travelling outwith the peak season.

Angus explains: “The Highlands are even more beautiful in the serene Autumn… the sprawling sandy beaches on the north coast are a personal highlight; a visit to the Highlands offers a chance to reset, to relax in luxury.

“The Highlands offer the perfect chance to completely switch off, take a walk by the river or in beautiful parkland, see the change in colour across the landscape.

“With the leisure club at Kingsmills, you can swim in the pool, have a massage treatment in the spa and take the chance to recharge your batteries for the winter.”

