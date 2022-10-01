A 64-year-old man has died following a serious crash involving two HGVs on the A9 near Carrbridge.

Police were called around 4.15am on Friday, September 30.

One of the drivers, Alan Jones from Inverness, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other HGV, a 56-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where he was released following treatment.

Alan Jones died at the scene

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances and officers are appealing for information.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay, Road Policing Unit, said: "My thoughts are with Alan’s family and friends at this difficult time.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or anyone in the area around the time who saw the HGVs prior to the crash to please contact us.

"Likewise, anyone with dash cam footage of the A9 around the time of the incident, please review it and get in touch with us if you think you’ve captured anything relevant."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0379 of Friday, 30 September, 2022.