A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving two motorcycles on the A82 in Argyll.
Two Suzuki motorcycles, one silver and one blue, collided with each other near Rannoch Moor at around 11.45am on Saturday October 1.
The 50-year-old driver of the silver motorcycle was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
No one else was injured.
Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances behind the crash.
Constable Mary Boyd, of the Road Policing Unit at Fort William Police Station, said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.
“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the two vehicles involved.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here