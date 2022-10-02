Two men have been charged over the alleged assault of a man who heckled Prince Andrew as he walked behind the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh. 

Video footage circulating on social media showed a man shouting at the Duke of York on the Royal Mile during the procession towards St Giles’ Cathedral. 

The 22-year-old man, who was later charged with breach of the peace,  appeared to be dragged to the ground by bystanders

Two 34-year-old men have since been charged with an alleged attack on the heckler. 

Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Two men, both aged 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with assault following an incident on the Royal Mile around 2.50 pm on Monday September 12, 2022.

“A report will be sent for the consideration of the Procurator Fiscal.”