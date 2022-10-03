Autumn may have arrived, but you can always count on cosy hospitality at Glasgow’s Ubiquitous Chip, where great efforts have been taken to match a new menu with seasonally appropriate wines.
ONE Wednesday night in the middle of September, there was a discussion about street art over dinner upstairs in the brasserie at Ubiquitous Chip. In the bar, a group congregated to learning Italian.
In another corner, a musicians circle that meet here every week. It’s a venue that lends itself to a variety of purposes, a fixed point in the West End of Glasgow’s social life since 1971.
How do you design a wine list that’s matches the different styles of dining and hospitality that coexist in the building?
“One of our great strengths is we offer lots of different varieties and wine by the glass seasonally”, says sommelier Dan Dorsett. “It goes from obscure Slovenian natural wines to more familiar Burgundy.”
The changing of the seasons brings new flavours to the menu. “I am always gutted at the end of summer, then I remember there are things like butternut squash and game coming to the fore and that softens the blow. We look for more spice in the wines, richer flavours. That stretches to cocktails too.”
For a cosy autumnal glass of wine, Dan suggests a glass of Italian red, or possibly a bottle from North Macedonia. The traditional venison haggis is a perennial on the menu: “People don’t expect this to work, but it actually pairs with a white wine with a little bit of sweetness to it. It goes really beautifully together for balance.”
Dan is aware that at The Chip, the wine is matched with an experience, not just with the food. It’s a social place where people meet regularly as well as somewhere in Glasgow that is a dining destination for big occasions.
“I think that’s my favourite part of this job” he says. “I think we aim to cultivate a bit of culture here, and that’s reflected in the glass and on the plate. It’s important. Scottish produce is at the core of our hospitality and we have a wine list that helps elevate that. At the bar, we have been looking at new ingredients for cocktails, more earthy flavours as we move into the colder months.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here