I've chosen a very simple soup this week which is the perfect comfort food as we head into the colder months. I hope you enjoy it.

Moroccan spiced carrot soup

Makes 4

Ingredients

50ml olive oil

1 tbsp. Ras el Hanout spice mix

900g carrots – peeled and chopped

2 onions – peeled and diced

1.5/2 litres stock (chicken or vegetable)

120ml double cream

Pickled carrots (made in advance)

125ml white wine vinegar

200ml water

100g sugar

carrots – peeled and sliced

Method

To begin, heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the onions and carrots and cook for about five minutes. Add the spice mix and cook for a further two minutes. Next, add the stock, bring to the boil and simmer gently for 25-30 minutes, or until the carrots are cooked.

Remove the soup from the heat and place in a blender. Blend the soup until smooth adding the cream as you blend.

If you enjoy pickling vegetables serve with a generous helping of pickled carrots.

Bring all of the ingredients to the boil. Place the carrots into a sterilised jar and pour this over your carrots. Close the lid and seal immediately. Keep the lid closed for around four weeks. Once opened keep refrigerated.