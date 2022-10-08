WELL, after a week of depressing news headlines, there’s only one grape to turn to for comfort and that is merlot or nature's anti-depressant as I like to think of it.
Merlot is a soft, fleshy style of grape which retains those basic qualities across the world with minor but identifiable local characteristics.
The Australians are still the world leaders when it comes to producing the smoothest, richest styles at affordable prices, but if you can afford to ignore the cost, then California and particularly the Napa and Sonoma Valley wines are right up there as well.
South America produces a more heady, full bodied but still exceptionally smooth style with more noticeable juicy tannins than most of their New World cousins. South Africa and France, meanwhile, also show tannins in their merlots but they are more restrained and layered in a fine wine style which makes them superb food partners.
The odd duck and one that I'm growing to love is New Zealand. It used to produce merlots that were so green they had aromas like a freshly mown lawn which was about as appealing to me as a fag end in a cup of tea. The fruit has come more to the fore now, however, and while the grass is still there, the wines are so well layered on your palate that they almost stand alone as a unique merlot style.
Farm Hand Organic Merlot, Australia
Soft, plummy aromas leading into a juicy and very smooth palate of summer fruits. Lovely on its own but capable of pairing with a juicy steak.
Waitrose £9.99
Terranoble Merlot, Chile
Rich, expansive plummy flavours with a surprising but fabulous hint of spice on the finish.
Oddbins £38.50
