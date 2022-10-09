On Demand

Let the Right One In (Paramount+, from Sat)

In 2004, Swedish author John Ajvide Lindqvist's vampire novel Let the Right One In was published. An instant hit, it was turned into an acclaimed movie in his own country before the reformed Hammer Films made an equally impressive English-language version. Since then it's also inspired a play, and now it's forming the basis of a new 10-part series. At its centre are Mark and his offspring Eleanor. Up until a decade ago, they enjoyed an ordinary father-daughter relationship - but then Eleanor was turned into a vampire, forever locking her at the age of 12. Ever since, she has only been able to go out after dark and relies on Mark to provide her with the human blood she needs to survive. Demian Birchir, Anika Noni Rose and Grace Gummer star.

Candy (Disney+, from Wed)

Sometimes fact is stranger than fiction. As a result, dramas based on real events can be more compelling than anything dreamed up by a Hollywood scriptwriter. Take the tale of Candy Montgomery. Her story was first turned into the TV movie A Killing in a Small Town back in 1990. Now, in the space of a year, we're being treated to no less than two dramas about it. The second, starring Elizabeth Olson as Montgomery, is set to air next year, but the first is here already, with Jessica Biel taking the lead role. For those unfamiliar with the case, it began in 1980 when Montgomery, then aged 30, was accused of the axe murder of Betty Gore, the wife of her lover; the ensuing trial proved controversial, with some who knew them disputing the verdict.

The Watcher (Netflix, from Thu)

Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, whose previous collaborations include Glee, Scream Queens, Hollywood and, most recently, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, are also the brains behind this chilling new series, which is inspired by a true story. Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale play Maria and Derek Brannock, whose move into their suburban New Jersey dream home turns into a nightmare. They've put their life savings into buying the property, but soon realise their neighbours aren't exactly welcoming. Mia Farrow co-stars as eccentric pensioner Pearl, whose brother Jasper sneaks into the Brannock home, while other locals also begin trespassing. But there's worse to come when the couple receive letters from a mysterious figure calling themselves 'The Watcher'...

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix, from Thu)

Is Sue Perkins suffering from a mid-life crisis? Now 53, she claims she's been a good girl all her life, someone who has always stuck to the rules while aiming to please. Sensible, hard-working and thoughtful, she's never even smoked a cigarette, never mind broken the law. The problem is, Perkins now thinks that playing it safe is boring, so is looking to make a dramatic change. As a result, she's jetting off on a hair-raising journey that takes her from Mexico to Columbia, Brazil and Bolivia, where she learns how the locals view authority. Along the way she tries to emulate their joy of life by doing the kind of things she'd avoid if she was back home in Blightly and, it seems, some of them go beyond adventure and into the realms of danger...

High School (Amazon Freevee, from Fri)

Canadian indie pop duo Tegan and Sara Quin are identical twins who, in 2019, published a memoir entitled High School, which details their formative years in Alberta, as well as their first forays into music. It's now been turned into a new TV series, the first four episodes of which are immediately being made available, with two more airing each subsequent Friday. TikTok stars (and real-life siblings) Railey and Seazynn Gilliland take the lead roles. The coming-of-age tale follows the Quins as each of them battles to find their own identity, a task made difficult by those who regard them as almost the same person. Set against a backdrop of 1990s grunge and rave culture, the drama also stars Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer.