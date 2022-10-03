It’s been a tough few weeks for Kim Kardashian, who is embroiled in yet another controversy during a year that has seen her incur the wrath of climate change activists, her ex-husband and large swathes of the internet. This week, it’s the turn of the Securities and Exchange Commission to point the finger at Kardashian.

Who?

She’s literally one of the most famous women in the world, but that hasn’t stopped legions of uncles responding to every article posted about her online with ‘How is this news???’. The daughter of attorney Robert Kardashian, who represented beloved glove enthusiast O.J. Simpson, she went on to become a global icon thanks to long-running reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. For nearly seven years she was one half of the world’s most high-profile marriage, before filing for divorce in February 2021 from Kanye West.

Who?

Don’t start.

What’s been happening with her lately? I haven’t been…keeping up.

Eyebrows were raised last month when she told Interview magazine that “I do what I can” when it comes to global warming. For you and I, ‘doing what we can’ might constitute recycling or cutting out meat and dairy. For Kardashian, it could be reducing the amount of flights she takes on the $150 million private jet she bought in February.

Fortunately, she apparently has “super climate change-involved friends” to worry about this kind of thing for her.

Days before the Interview interview, she received a ‘notice of exceedance’ from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District after reportedly exceeding the water budget for June by about 232,000 gallons.

Sounds like she needs to speak to her super climate change-involved friends. What’s this week’s scandal?

She has been fined £1.26 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission after failing to disclose a $250,000 payment for publishing an Instagram post promoting crypto asset EthereumMax.

I understood about four of those words, but it sounds bad. What is crypto?

It’s a digital currency maintained without governments or banks.

$1.26 million? That’s going to sting.

Given Kardashian’s reported net worth of $1.8 billion, it will indeed sting, but only in the way that a papercut would sting the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Her reputation has clearly taken a bit of a dent, but we’re talking about someone who’s a role model to millions. There must be some wisdom that she can impart.

Speaking to Variety in March, she said: “I have the best advice for women in business: get your f***ing ass up and work”, adding: “It seems like nobody wants to work these days”.

You mean being paid $250,000 for an Instagram post that could influence followers to jeopardise their income while you’re shielded from any meaningful consequences? That kind of work?

Let me run that by one of my super common sense-involved friends.