It’s been a tough few weeks for Kim Kardashian, who is embroiled in yet another controversy during a year that has seen her incur the wrath of climate change activists, her ex-husband and large swathes of the internet. This week, it’s the turn of the Securities and Exchange Commission to point the finger at Kardashian.
Who?
She’s literally one of the most famous women in the world, but that hasn’t stopped legions of uncles responding to every article posted about her online with ‘How is this news???’. The daughter of attorney Robert Kardashian, who represented beloved glove enthusiast O.J. Simpson, she went on to become a global icon thanks to long-running reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. For nearly seven years she was one half of the world’s most high-profile marriage, before filing for divorce in February 2021 from Kanye West.
Who?
Don’t start.
What’s been happening with her lately? I haven’t been…keeping up.
Eyebrows were raised last month when she told Interview magazine that “I do what I can” when it comes to global warming. For you and I, ‘doing what we can’ might constitute recycling or cutting out meat and dairy. For Kardashian, it could be reducing the amount of flights she takes on the $150 million private jet she bought in February.
Fortunately, she apparently has “super climate change-involved friends” to worry about this kind of thing for her.
READ MORE: Kim Kardashian West: Reality TV star to billionaire
Days before the Interview interview, she received a ‘notice of exceedance’ from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District after reportedly exceeding the water budget for June by about 232,000 gallons.
Sounds like she needs to speak to her super climate change-involved friends. What’s this week’s scandal?
She has been fined £1.26 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission after failing to disclose a $250,000 payment for publishing an Instagram post promoting crypto asset EthereumMax.
I understood about four of those words, but it sounds bad. What is crypto?
It’s a digital currency maintained without governments or banks.
$1.26 million? That’s going to sting.
Given Kardashian’s reported net worth of $1.8 billion, it will indeed sting, but only in the way that a papercut would sting the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
READ MORE: Kim Kardashian fined more than £1,000,000 for promoting crypto on Instagram
Her reputation has clearly taken a bit of a dent, but we’re talking about someone who’s a role model to millions. There must be some wisdom that she can impart.
Speaking to Variety in March, she said: “I have the best advice for women in business: get your f***ing ass up and work”, adding: “It seems like nobody wants to work these days”.
You mean being paid $250,000 for an Instagram post that could influence followers to jeopardise their income while you’re shielded from any meaningful consequences? That kind of work?
Let me run that by one of my super common sense-involved friends.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here