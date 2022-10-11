Isobel McArthur

For ten years, I lived above one of the best second-hand bookshops in Scotland. Voltaire & Rousseau is hidden down a cobbled lane in the west end of Glasgow and it will, I guarantee, gladden your heart to visit. The building itself is small, but Tardis-like with every square inch taken up with books. Great towering piles of them are wrestled with by the many academics, artists and oddballs trying – and usually failing – to extract a Spanish novella from under a set of encyclopaedias without causing an avalanche (whilst the many resident cats, untroubled by daily dicings-with-death, expertly dodge falling hardbacks…)

In 2018, Andy Arnold, the artistic director of Glasgow’s Tron Theatre expressed a desire to host a restaged classic. At the same point, on the other side of the city, myself and fellow graduates of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland were leaving Voltaire & Rousseau, laden with 50p paperbacks. We suggested Austen and when the Tron stated an interest, I sat down for the first time, aged 28, and read Pride & Prejudice. If you’d have told me then that we’d still be performing it five years later, with an Olivier Award to prop the tour van door open – I’d have chocked on my roll and sausage.

With hindsight, I’m so grateful that I never went through the often damaging experience of having to write about Jane Austen in school. I think I was also aided by a certain level of suspicion, even inverted snobbery about her work. Weren’t fans of this stuff guilty of creating an intellectual exclusivity around Austen’s work, alienating the uninitiated and quietly swapping jokes about bonnets to make the rest of us feel stupid?

It was said at the time, ‘If you can do Austen for Glasgow audiences, you can do anything’. It’s hard to know who this statement was intended to offend. If it was Glaswegians (some of the most rigorously intellectual people on the planet, whose city is home to one of the oldest universities in the English-speaking world) then regardless of how misplaced the assumption was, the crowd would still need to be won over.

Or, perhaps the accusation was aimed at Austen herself for being “too English” for us? And, if so, how much of this had been imposed on her – and how much was inherently true? Whatever the case, many perceived a disparity between Glasgow values and those associated with this author’s work.

Of course, read the novel, and you realise not only why it is so famous but how unfounded these concerns are. Adaptations of Austen may have made her stories seem starchy but she’s a riot! Pride & Prejudice is full of hilarious, witty, incisive satire about the utter ridiculousness of being human – as well as, it must be said, a great deal of heart. And rom-com, as one of the most accessible genres, supports my preferred theatrical language in a way which is very much linked to the traditions of Glasgow music hall: with live singing and instrumentation, personality-led performances, tonnes of gags, a gentle undermining of material (and self) – and total destruction of the fourth wall.

The script went through many painful iterations as scripts often do (set in an Austen Museum in Bath, born out of an Austen-themed Hen Weekend, narrated entirely by a horse etc.) but the biggest problem to be solved was about these perceived notions of Austen as somehow smug, lofty and – if I allow myself to use the word I really want to – posh. It was becoming clear to me that a story from a historical period so defined by divisions of class and status needed to be told by the servants.

In this show, all five of these servants are female. Not just because we need to create more opportunities for female identifying performers to play a wider range of roles in the theatre – but for a number of other reasons, too.

Pride & Prejudice is, at its heart, a woman’s story. The future of the five central daughters hangs in the balance as a direct result of their gender. Without marrying, they will be destitute. Such was the lot of any woman without a man to legally represent her in Regency England. Not only that, the story is set during the Napoleonic Wars, meaning a disproportionate amount of household servants at the time were women.

So, whilst it was crucial to have servants (those who facilitated the making of art for centuries) tell the story, it was especially wonderful to have them also be women. By doing so, we could watch them play the roles of all their employers, including the men, in an act of doubly-transgressive triumph. The odd journalist has asked if there’s any further rationale. I mean… Jane Austen was unable to publish under her own name during her lifetime purely because of her gender. Elizabeth Bennet is the main character in Pride & Prejudice – but everyone goes on about Colin Firth. Ach, these things speak for themselves…

A good love story is irresistible. We wanted to celebrate romance for its own sake by drawing unashamedly on many of the associated tropes: sweeping scores, pathetic fallacy, sighs, swoons, and all that thrilling electricity of new love. However, importantly, we also dig into the essential questions that the novel asks about enduring love. What does it look like? And can you truly love someone else, flaws and all, before you’ve honestly acknowledged your own shortcomings?

In the case of many characters, what they’re most bothered about is where the next party is coming from. After all – that’s where the match-making happens. We have tried to make something fundamentally celebratory with this show and we invite the audience to join us for the party that it is and - hopefully - fall head over heels, as we have, with this gorgeous story.

Pride & Prejudice*(*sort of) returns to Scotland from October 13 at Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Details at www.prideandprejudicesortof.com