It is surely one of the most famous, and prestigious, addresses in Glasgow. But while the Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel is easily recognisable to most Glaswegians, what is it like to actually have dinner there?

The hotel’s fine dining restaurant Iasg (it means Gaelic for fish and is pronounced ee-usk) has built quite the reputation among Glasgow foodies, and was near-full when we visited, despite being an unremarkable Tuesday evening. They specialise in Scottish seafood, as the name suggests, with a focus on responsibly sourced produce including hand-dived scallops and Cumbrae oysters.

Walk into Iasg, and you are immediately struck by a sense of opulence. You might be in Glasgow, but there’s a feel of old-school New York glamour about the place, even with its modern décor.

Iasg Restaurant

We were seated quickly by the lovely -but not overbearing staff- who suggested a bottle of Joseph Drouhin Chablis to set off our starters.

I opted for the crab and prawn squid ink ravioli with a shellfish sauce. Truth be told, I’m sceptical about having pasta as a starter, in fear of feeling too full, but this was perfectly proportioned and utterly delicious. My dining partner chose the Cumbrae oysters with Tempura sauce, which also went down a treat – so much so that I wasn’t allowed to have any.

For the mains we shared a hake kyiv accompanied by bacon butter, charred baby gem and bacon jam. Far more grown up than the chicken versions, this was a total avalanche of flavour, but one where the indulgent sauce didn’t overwhelm the delicate fish.

We also chose the whole lemon sole with caper and brown shrimp butter, accompanied by some fried ‘nduja and parsley potatoes. Again, the flavours were paired perfectly to ensure that nothing was too overpowering.

Iasg Restaurant

Feeling nicely full, but with room for dessert, we ordered the layered caramel shortcake panna cotta and the strawberry and elderflower iced parfait. The parfait, in particular, was wonderfully light and creamy and was the perfect way to set off the meal.

It isn’t the cheapest place in the city, but if you are looking for a meal to remember then you won’t be disappointed with a trip to Iasg.

It is open for lunch Wednesday to Saturday, brunch Sunday and dinner Monday to Sunday.

www.iasgrestaurant.com