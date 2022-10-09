COINNEACH MACLEOD, THE HEBRIDEAN BAKER
Where is it?
Clachan Seil, Argyll.
Why do you go there?
My partner Peter’s family are from the beautiful town of Oban and a few years ago his father built a hut on the coast overlooking the island of Seil.
Hutting means living off-grid, with no mains electricity or running water. We have a wood-burning stove for heat and to cook our food. There is a vegetable plot with everything from potatoes to artichokes, as well as a growing orchard of fruit trees.
We have a boat and a few creels so, if we’re lucky, we’ll get some lobsters and crabs for our evening meal. There are always outdoor jobs to keep us busy at the hut, but when the sun sets all that is left to do is sit by the fire, have a dram (or two!) and sing a few Gaelic songs.
How often do you go?
We try to spend at least a week every month up at the hut – it is the perfect winter hideaway. When the storms are raging outside and an apple crumble is baking in the oven, there’s nothing to do but read a book and have lots of afternoon naps.
How did you discover it?
Peter’s dad’s family are from Seil and Peter’s mum’s family are from Mull. They wanted to be able to sit having a cuppa, looking out the window to both islands, and you can do that from the hut. It’s beautiful.
What’s your favourite memory?
A summer’s morning, running down to the shore for a quick dip in the sea before taking the canoes out for an adventure around the Slate Islands. Then getting the barbecue lit and family arriving for an afternoon of stories and laughs.
Peter’s mum Morven has multiple sclerosis, but she can still visit the hut in her wheelchair, arriving by boat with the supplies for the day.
Who do you take?
My partner Peter and Seoras, our West Highland Terrier. Seoras loves it here as much as we do. Usually, he can be found barking at seagulls, taking a spin out on the paddleboards with us or snoozing by the stove.
What do you take?
My cookbooks and baking equipment. It’s the perfect place to try out new recipes, especially using produce we grow at the hut. Peter is always happy to offer his expertise as the official Hebridean Baker cake taster.
What do you leave behind?
It’s definitely a place for wellies, waterproofs and comfy clothes, so everything else is left in the wardrobe back at home.
Sum it up in five words.
Cosy. Rustic. Secluded. Inspiring. Wild.
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
Being from the Outer Hebrides, I love visiting other island communities and I’m currently planning a foodie trip around Orkney. They have great local producers and I think I’d get lots of inspiration from their traditional recipes. We have a shared Viking heritage and I’d love to hike the St Magnus Way.
The Hebridean Baker: My Scottish Island Kitchen by Coinneach MacLeod (Black & White Publishing, £26) is out now
