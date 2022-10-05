Tamadoge is one of the most anticipated and popular new cryptocurrency projects on the market. The platform has ended a hugely successful presale phase, raising over $19 million months ahead of schedule. However, even though the entire 1 billion TAMA token supply was sold, investors are still looking for ways to secure their coins.

The good news is that Tamadoge made its IEO on OKX CEX and DEX listings over a week ago. It announced a listing on MEXC, with more to come in the following months. Let's see what the MEXC listing means for Tamadoge and the top three reasons it should be on top of your crypto investment list.

Massive Interest Among Experienced Investors

The current situation in the crypto markets is that it’s going through the roughest patch ever. The rising inflation, supply chain problems, FED rate hikes, and many other problems have already reduced global crypto markets by over $2 billion. As a result, even the most popular cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum are struggling to survive in the post-crash crypto ecosystem. However, Tamadoge is unaffected by these issues, making it one of the rare high-gainers on the market right now.

The official TAMA token presale raised over $19 million months ahead of schedule. However, the number of interested parties keeps growing, even though the project is at least a month away from the official launch. After the hugely successful presale, Tamadoge announced its IEO listing on OKX, allowing investors to get TAMA tokens before they explode. The OKX listing was quickly followed by MEXC, with more to come down the road. The platform is currently in talks with Binance and other popular crypto exchanges.

Tamadoge is made according to some of the best industry practices, which is why it's popular among investors. It offers amazing play-to-earn games, built-in NFTs, excellent token utilisation, and it's set in a vibrant metaverse. Tamadoge is one of the rare platforms likely to grow in the new crypto environment. TAMA tokens have already gained over 750% from the beta presale, raising the price of TAMA tokens from $0.01 to $0.083. Let's look at the top three reasons why Tamadoge is the best investment in 2022.

Reasons Why You Should Invest In Tamadoge

If what you've read so far is not enough to motivate you to invest in Tamadoge, here are some of the reasons why you should at least consider it.

1. Made According To The Best Industry Practices

The crypto markets are evolving faster than ever due to the many global financial, political, and supply chain issues. The rising uncertainty has pushed outdated blockchain projects out of the equation, forcing millions of investors to dump their cryptos and move to other markets. Most established cryptocurrencies will have to invest a lot of time and effort to reimagine their platforms and prepare them for the future, but not Tamadoge.

The newest meme coin on the market is made according to some of the best industry practices. It's designed to flourish in the new crypto ecosystem and has all of the features it needs to keep growing steadily in the future. The project is built around exciting play-to-earn games, with features such as a built-in NFT system and a metaverse. Tamadoge took the best approach to create a project that will stay relevant in the future. Furthermore, the platform will add full augmented reality support in early 2023, establishing itself as one of the best-designed blockchains on the market.

2. Excellent Tokenomics With Guaranteed Future Growth

Poor token utilisation and an endless supply of coins prevent meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu from growing and leading to high gains. Apart from the initial growth upon release, most meme coins will never meet previous all-time highs.

That's another area where Tamadoge shines. The project will launch with a total of two billion pre-mined TAMA tokens. 50% were sold in presale, 45% will stay locked for liquidity, while the remaining 5% will be burned to diminish supply. TAMA tokens are required for all transactions within the Tamaverse. 65% of all tokens used within a month will go towards the prize pull distributed among users, 30% will go towards maintenance and advertising costs, and the remaining 5% will be burned at the end of each month.

That way, the amount of TAMA tokens will diminish over time, helping to drive their prices higher in the long run. The people behind Tamadoge have thought about everything, and once the project goes live, it's likely to raise the bar for all other meme coins and established altcoins on the market.

3. Accelerated Growth Potential

Lastly, Tamadoge is one of the rare new cryptos with high growth potential. TAMA tokens recorded a $32 million 24-hour trading volume and a growth of 750% since the beta presale. The growth will intensify with every new CEX listing, and since TAMA tokens are about to go live on LBank and MEXC today (October 5), we are close to new all-time highs.

Tamadoge is already the No. 4 price gainer on CMC, and it's ranked first by daily trade volume. In addition, it already became the highest gainer among meme coins, highlighting what we can expect in the future. Tamadoge is releasing a collection of 100 ultra rare NFTs tomorrow (October 6) and will add the entire 21,000 NFT collection later this year.

Setting The Stage For the New King of Meme

The Tamadoge project is still in its earliest stages, but it's already breaking records and building a massive community around itself. The MEXC and LBank listings on October 5 will likely kick its growth into overdrive, pushing the price of TAMA tokens to new highs and gains of over 1,000%. Get TAMA tokens on OKX CEX/DEX listings and ensure you get the highest returns possible.

This article is brought to you by Crypto PR and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald.