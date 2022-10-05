Fire chiefs have warned Scots could “inadvertently” put themselves in danger as they turn to alternative methods of heating their homes amid the rising cost of living.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) warned householders may be at risk of accidental fires and carbon monoxide poisoning due to changing behaviours.
Officers have given their backing to the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Stay Fire Safe campaign, which aims to provide advice on hazards associated with portable heaters, electric blankets, wood-burning stoves and candles.
Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Alastair Perry, head of prevention and protection at SFRS, said fuel poverty and the rising cost of living are real concerns for the service.
He said: “We anticipate seeing a change in behaviours at home as people try to cope with rising costs.
“We want to ensure that people are aware of potential dangers and keep themselves and their loved ones safe at home.
“People could inadvertently be putting themselves at risk from fire and the deadly effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.”
Mr Perry warned people not to use camping stoves or barbecues indoors and use the correct fuels for woodburning stoves and open fires.
He added: “Be aware of potentially fatal carbon monoxide poisoning if using old or unfamiliar heaters.
“We will be providing information as we continue to work with our partners and engage with our communities to help keep them safe from accidental fires.
“We also remind people of our Make the Call campaign and to look out for others. If you know someone who is over 50 and smokes, and who has either mobility issues or used medical oxygen or lives alone, please arrange a home fire safety visit on their behalf.”
