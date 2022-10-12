What’s the story?
The Elon Musk Show.
Tell me more.
This new BBC Two documentary series from the makers of The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty and The Trump Show promises to “get to the heart of who Elon Musk really is”.
Using extensive archive footage taken throughout his life, from South Africa to Silicon Valley, it sets out to analyse key moments in Musk’s career, from his early tech start-ups through to Tesla and SpaceX, as well as the recent will he/won’t he Twitter takeover debacle.
That’s a lot to unpack.
Not half. Then there are Musk’s myriad headline-grabbing antics and madcap musings. The chronicles of the self-styled maverick billionaire never fail to entertain.
Lest we forget heady chapters such as Elon and the space car; Elon and the Thai cave rescue; Elon and the dead gorilla novelty rap; Elon and the cunning plan to nuke Mars. The list goes on. As the programme blurb states: “There is no getting away from Elon Musk.”
Anything else?
The three-part series is directed by Marian Mohamed, known for her work on House of Maxwell and Defending Digga D, and Jeremy Llewellyn Jones, whose past credits include A&E In The War Zone and World War II: The Last Heroes.
When can I watch?
The Elon Musk Show begins on BBC Two, Wednesday, 9pm.
