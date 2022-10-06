A gunman opened fire in a childcare centre in north-eastern Thailand on Thursday, authorities have confirmed.

At least 30 people have been killed, including 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.

Police Major General Achayon Kraithong said the shooting happened in the town of Nongbua Lamphu early in the afternoon.

He said the attacker killed 30 people before taking his own life. He had no more details.

According to Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack and then fled the building.

Several media outlets identified the assailant as a former police lieutenant colonel from the region but there was no immediate official confirmation.

The Daily News newspaper reported that, after fleeing the scene of the attack, the assailant returned to his home and killed himself along with his wife and child.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details become available.