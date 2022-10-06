Thanks to the innovative dishes and varied menus of the city’s most pioneering eateries, meat-free dining has never been more enjoyable than now, as Sarah Campbell reveals.

All vegetarian and vegan foodies who have known the anguish of ordering a side salad and chips while fellow diners order freely, have no fear! Glasgow is a safe space. Long before vegan became vogue, the likes of Mono and the 13th Note were paving the way for future generations of restaurants where a request for meat-free would be met with enthusiasm rather than scorn.

A debt of gratitude is owed to those at the forefront of the movement but as attitudes to consuming animals shift, a new wave of culinary talent has stepped up to the plate. From seasonal sharing dishes to morning rolls, and rich Asian flavours to lighter-than-air pastries, a round-up of the city’s best plant-based eateries proves beyond doubt anything you can do, they can do veggie.

SYLVAN

20 Woodlands Road, G3 6UR

Sylvan

The bright interior of Sylvan makes for an almost church-like calm and a simplicity that’s echoed in dishes designed to showcase fresh, seasonal produce.

Start with a mound of seaweed salt cashews before an offering of small plates, such as tangy buffalo halloumi with salsa verde or celeriac schnitzel with walnut pesto.

The confident approach to no-frills dining comes from years of expertise amassed by owners Colin Campbell and Jake Martell, whose projects include the Asian-influenced Hug and Pint on Great Western Road which is well worth a visit in its own right. Don’t shy away from the kimchi rice pudding.

www.sylvanglasgow.com

SUISSI VEGAN KITCHEN

494 Dumbarton Road, G11 6SL

Suissi Vegan Kitchen

Originally from Malaysia, ‘Mama Lim’ is at the helm of this Asian restaurant in the West End, with the help of her hardworking family. It’s likely you’ll struggle to narrow down your pick of dishes to try at with each page of a menu ranging from sweet and sour king trumpet mushrooms to Cantonese crispy noodles more tempting than the last.

Even the vegan ice cream is homemade with a new flavour every week.

www.suissivegankitchen.co.uk

ROSE AND GRANTS

27 Trongate, G1 5EZ

Rose and Grants

A veggie guide to Glasgow would be incomplete without the tale of a Trongate café that dared to reimagine a local staple.In 2016, Ben Rose was searching for a way to drum up trade when one of his chefs served him the answer on a plate. A 100% vegan square sausage.

The rest is history and Rose and Grants now prides itself on offering a completely plant-based counterpart to its regular menu, complete with scrambled ‘eggs’ or a true carb connoisseurs’ macaroni pie.

PLANTYFUL

3 Osborne St, G1 5RB

If a fully vegan offering is higher on your list of priorities, look no further than Plantyful.Aimee Jackson and Francesco Accolla began selling Cashew Cheeses at foodie festivals.

Zilch Deli on Norfolk Street was the first bricks-and-mortar shop for the duo, but the extra space at Plantyful allows them to produce everything from sourdough breads to plant-based ‘meats’ in-house.

Don’t leave without a hefty takeaway box of the German-style creamy potato salad laced thickly with gherkins and dill.

HONEYTRAP BAKERY

4 Skirving Street, G41 3AA

Honeytrap Bakery

It takes an enormous level of skill to master intricate pastry work without using any egg or dairy products.

Baker Amélie Weisbecker displays that talent and then some at the Honeytrap Bakery which she runs alongside partner Adam Sinclair.

Variations of a Swedish Semlor (or ‘Fat Tuesday Bun’) are regular features on the menu but, if you must limit yourself to just one indulgence, a classic almond croissant is not to be missed.

www.honeytrapbakery.com

RANJIT’S KITCHEN

607 Pollokshaws Road, G41 2QG

Ranjit's Kitchen

Ranjit’s has developed somewhat of a cult following thanks to its established menu Panjabi comfort foods at prices that sit around the £5-6 mark per dish.

As the nights draw in, let the warm glow of the Pollokshaws Road spot tempt you inside to where mountains of pillowy soft Aloo Tikki, Panner Pakora that sings with fresh ginger and tamarind and irresistibly crips samosas await you.

www.ranjitskitchen.com

STEREO

22-28 Renfield Lane, G2 5AR

Stereo

Craig Tannock has achieved legendary status for his role in establishing Glasgow as a vegan-friendly destination in the early 2000s.

The restaurateur now owns four pillars of the plant-based community; The Flying Duck, Mono, Stereo and the 78.

Stereo has a menu that’s evolved from pub-grub to globally inspired sesame and bomato ramen or banana blossom tacos with chipotle baja sauce.

www.stereocafebar.com

BLOC+

117 Bath Street, G2 2SZ

BLOC

There are some who are vegan for their health and others who feel no shame in seeking out treats. The latter are the crowd Bloc on Bath Street welcomes with open arms. It’s not fully vegetarian but Chef Andy Neilson showed appreciation for meat-free diners on Come Dine With Me: The Professionals, serving plant-based chicken wings and ramen noodle topped hot dogs.

www.bloc.ru

FALAFEL TO GO

116 Sauchiehall Street Hope St, G2 3DH

Falafel to Go

Falafel To Go is a marvel, serving just one simple takeaway option. And, oh, does it do it well? For barely more than a supermarket meal deal you’ll be rewarded with a toasted wrap packed with falafel, homemade houmous with just the right amount of tahini and a whisper of heat from pickled chili.