As a travel photographer for The Herald, Simon Murphy documented the living environment of cities all over the world. He realised he could take the same approach to the place he considers home and a project to capture the essence of Govanhill began. It has continued for over 20 years so far.

“Before I became a photographer, I had hardly left Glasgow let alone Scotland” he says. “When you are on assignment, you end up in Columbia, Congo, Rwanda, Bangladesh, all these places. It just opened my eyes.

"Govanhill was a place that's always been with me. One of my grandmas stayed here when I was a kid. I lived here on and off throughout my whole life.

"I started to realise that to get these experiences, that feeling that I got when I travelled, I didn't have to necessarily go too far because it was here on my doorstep, because Govanhill is such a diverse place.”

The collection of street portraits have become a chart of the social history of the area, individuals and streets. “It’s amazing, you will be surprised how quickly shops change and something new appears.

"There’s a picture I took outside a place that my aunt used to take me when it was an art supplies show. It had become a beauticians and a butchershop. Don’t ask me how that works. Now it’s a fancy bread shop where people queue for loaves.

"It wasn’t the intention to document that type of progression but it’s one of the ways that people connect with the images, there’s an element of nostalgia, even though it might not be from that long ago.”

For his first exhibition of the portraits, he had them displayed in an art gallery format at Govanhill Baths. Some of the people he had photographed didn’t go, although they lived nearby. “It was great but I realised the gallery setting can be a bit intimidating if it’s not your scene. I was really keen for this to be part of the community. Photography changed my life and I wanted to share that. I put the prints into shop windows in the area so everyone could see them if they were passing. People look at these faces and they know these faces.”

Govanhill as a neighbourhood has become an area that people gravitate towards to start new businesses, it’s also a part of Glasgow that can be viewed through the prism of misconceptions. “The way I photograph people is with direct eye contact. I photograph with the camera position slightly below, which elevates the person. We walk around with our heads down a lot of the time, we don't look at people, we don't say hello. The idea is, by looking into this photograph, you might start thinking a little bit about that person’s life.”

Simon’s project continues: “I think the next step may be to put things together for a book, I’d love to have a bigger exhibition where people can come along and see the work.”

“I'm known in the area and it’s hard to go a couple of metres without stopping to speak to someone. At the same time, I turn a corner and there's someone I've never met before and I make a connection.

"I’ve been asked if I ever get bored walking up Victoria Road and the answers no. If you open yourself to the diversity here, it’s always interesting.”

You can follow Simon's ongoing photo essay on Instagram.

This feature was published in the October issue of Best of Scotland magazine.