I AM writing with regards to the alarming state of our NHS in Scotland.

I worked as a registered nurse for 40 years so have a very good understanding of the highs and lows of the wonderful service. I now find myself in the position where I have a very close family member who has been diagnosed with cancer.

It is advanced, but thankfully treatable. However, this has not reassured my fears.

With treatments being cancelled, beds unavailable, staff shortages in every department, and now a looming strike ("NHS staff ready to strike despite claims lives would be at risk, union leader says", The Herald, November 6), there are no guarantees that treatment will be timely or indeed delivered. A scan was already cancelled due to lack of staff.

There is no longer a cradle-to-grave service and with many people going private it is no longer free at the point of delivery.

Our Government in Holyrood falls woefully short of even understanding the problem, let alone addressing it.

I will not rest until treatment is started and completed; in the meantime my level of fear that this illness will progress due to lack of services is growing by the day.

Ms O Scott, Edinburgh

We should learn from Japan

MY wife and I have just returned from a visit to Tokyo to see our family whom we have not seen since 2019. Throughout this time, it has been fascinating to compare how Japan has engaged with Covid compared to the UK. From the outset, Japan introduced very firm preventative measures, in stark contrast to here in the UK. As a result, the Covid deaths for Japan with a population of 125.8 million currently stands at 45,286. Compare this to the UK with a population of 68.8m which has recorded 204,000 deaths.

Even now it is quite clear that Japan is following far stricter measures to contain the spread of the virus. It is only within the last few weeks that a very limited number of tourists have been allowed to enter Japan. Whereas previously visitors to Japan did not require a visa, we were required to apply for a visa which was only issued following an interview at the Japanese Consulate in Edinburgh. We had to provide documentation to prove our vaccination status; a birth certificate to prove that we had family in Japan; a formal letter of invitation from our son in Japan and a copy of his residency permit. On arriving in Japan, we had to negotiate four separate health-related checks before we even reached Immigration. Compare this to the UK’s unregulated approach.

In marked contrast to the resistance evidenced here in response to the UK Government’s regulations and advice, the reaction of the Japanese people to what their government has asked them to do is hugely impressive. In Japan wearing a face covering is not a legal requirement but the request to continue with mask-wearing is being adhered to by 99% of the population. Face coverings were universally in evidence both indoors and outdoors. We saw clear evidence of temperature checks at the entrances to hotels, museums, art galleries, the larger shops and almost every café and restaurant that we visited. Bottles of hand sanitiser where to be seen everywhere. Sitting down for our first breakfast with our son and his family, we were astonished to see our two grandchildren taking their temperatures which then had to be texted to their school each morning.

With both the UK and Scottish government Covid inquiries under way, it will be very interesting to read their conclusions. It seems clear to me that the UK Government was constantly playing catch-up; it did not follow the scientific advice and preferred to take what it believed to be popular decisions rather than face up to the hard choices that should have been made.

Eric Melvin, Edinburgh

Denied access to our heritage

I AM totally blind and I live with my wife, who is also totally blind, on the beautiful Moray coast and I would like to draw attention to the fact that thousands of visually-impaired Scottish citizens, like me, are being constantly denied access to their rich Scottish literary heritage.

In August last year BBC Radio 4 broadcast a four-part documentary, "Written in Scotland", presented by Kirsty Wark which began with this statement: "It's a small nation producing a literature that could take on, as it were, Russian literature, can take on American literature. It's a small country with a hell of an impact in literary terms."

This statement is true, but the disgrace is that many Scottish novels written by some of the finest Scottish authors are totally unavailable for people with a sight impairment and reading difficulties to access. The good news is that access to spoken word books is, by and large, getting better. Audible represents a step forward in the accessing of new publications. However, this requires access to smart devices and an internet connection which aren't suitable for many blind and partially-sighted users. Some advanced tech users use Kindle titles and can use a hand-held Kindle reader, but they are in the minority.

This is a good example of a great digital divide often encountered by blind and partially-sighted people. Many visually-impaired people find it difficult to keep up with the rapid development and speed of change, never mind the high costs of such technologies, added to which is that this community is ageing.

At present there are two national charities, the Royal National Institute of Blind People and Calibre library which both have a comprehensive talking book library and do an excellent job of providing spoken word titles for their members. However, in both cases cited above, there is a definite lack of classic Scottish writers. For example, titles by Neil M Gunn, George Blake, Catherine Carswell, James Hogg, Lewis Grassic Gibbon, and many more.

How has this cultural inequality been allowed to continue? Is this Scottish literary heritage only for those who have sight enough to read it? What can be done to rectify this glaring example of a cultural inequality?

Jim McAuslan, Findhorn

Relent at leisure

AS one of those enjoying balanced retirement like R Russell Smith (Letters, October 6) I fully agree with his sentiments and appreciate the quotation from the poem “Leisure”. It brought to mind the words attributed to the late and great golfer Walter Hagen – “You’re only here for a short visit. Don’t hurry, don’t worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way.”

William W Park, Strathaven

Letters should not exceed 500 words. We reserve the right to edit submissions.