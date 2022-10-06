Police Scotland staff will receive a five per cent backdated pay increase after a deal with the union was formally accepted.

The deal that was accepted will see all staff receive the increase, which will be backdated to April and paid in the November pay packet.

There will also be a five per cent increase in all shift allowances, as well as the introduction of a Dog Transfer Allowance of £1,239 per annum for the transfer of dogs in a person’s own vehicle.

The deal will also see the introduction of parental leave; for each child born on and following 1 April 2022, 4 weeks paid parental leave and 14 weeks unpaid parental leave (per child) to be taken in line with current policy provisions.

In addition, the force will maintain its no compulsory redundancy policy.

Read More: Prince Harry, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and more sue Daily Mail over alleged privacy breaches

Martyn Evans, Chair of the Scottish Police Authority, said: “I am pleased we have reached an agreement following constructive dialogue with the Trade Unions. Our staff make an essential and valuable contribution to the delivery of policing across Scotland and we are very grateful to them for that.”

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone QPM said: “I know the high level of commitment to public service which has been demonstrated by our officers and staff during recent major operations such as the policing of COP26 and Operation Unicorn, as well as throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and at all other times as well. It is crucial our people are properly recognised and rewarded.

"Officers and staff should be treated fairly and pay agreements must be affordable. I'm grateful to the unions and everyone who worked together to achieve an award which reflects those principles."