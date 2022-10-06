Police Scotland staff will receive a five per cent backdated pay increase after a deal with the union was formally accepted.
The deal that was accepted will see all staff receive the increase, which will be backdated to April and paid in the November pay packet.
There will also be a five per cent increase in all shift allowances, as well as the introduction of a Dog Transfer Allowance of £1,239 per annum for the transfer of dogs in a person’s own vehicle.
The deal will also see the introduction of parental leave; for each child born on and following 1 April 2022, 4 weeks paid parental leave and 14 weeks unpaid parental leave (per child) to be taken in line with current policy provisions.
In addition, the force will maintain its no compulsory redundancy policy.
Read More: Prince Harry, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and more sue Daily Mail over alleged privacy breaches
Martyn Evans, Chair of the Scottish Police Authority, said: “I am pleased we have reached an agreement following constructive dialogue with the Trade Unions. Our staff make an essential and valuable contribution to the delivery of policing across Scotland and we are very grateful to them for that.”
Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone QPM said: “I know the high level of commitment to public service which has been demonstrated by our officers and staff during recent major operations such as the policing of COP26 and Operation Unicorn, as well as throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and at all other times as well. It is crucial our people are properly recognised and rewarded.
"Officers and staff should be treated fairly and pay agreements must be affordable. I'm grateful to the unions and everyone who worked together to achieve an award which reflects those principles."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here