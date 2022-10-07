IT is that time of year when the nights are getting longer and thoughts inevitably turn to putting away the summer wardrobe and replacing it with a winter one.

Of course, in Scotland there is not much of a difference between the two with the exception of a big coat for winter and some sturdier shoes.

Another subtle change is in the type of knitwear that is worn in winter, with gloves and a bobble hat being accompanied by a scarf and a big jumper, invariably an itchy one that has been knitted from fibre glass.

But there is one knitwear garment that can straddle all four seasons but seems to be like Marmite in that you love them or hate them.

I am, of course, referring to the humble cardigan, which has spent the last 100 or so years in the clothing hinterland – never really out of fashion but not particularly in either.

However, no wardrobe should be without at least one of the much-maligned garments.

After all, cardigans are not just for grandads, they are for everyone. This week the University of Glasgow unveiled a striking new range of knitwear based on the historical buildings around the ancient campus.

Gloves, hats and scarves were all featured in the publicity and great they looked too, but the cardigan was conspicuous by its absence despite being synonymous with students and lecturers.

After all, what screams academia more than a cardi matched with a long flowing scarf.

But it’s probably just an oversight on behalf of the university, which is probably aware of the mixed reaction a cardigan can bring.

This is a tad unfair as the cardi is versatile as well as occasionally very stylish.

The cardigan as we know it today is based on a fur or braid-trimmed knitted waistcoat worn by British Army Officers during the Crimean war.

It is named after the 7th Earl of Cardigan, James Thomas Brudenell, whose other claim to fame was that he led the ill-fated charge of the Light Brigade in 1854.

Not the greatest advert admittedly but the military incompetence cannot surely be blamed on the Earl of Cardigan’s clothes. However, they became inextricably linked with the episode with many newspapers criticising the government of the day for their neglect of veterans with how “they might, at any rate, be provided with Cardigan Jackets.”

Ironically it wasn’t until sailors began to wear them in the 1870s and nautical attire became fashionable did the cardigan really take off before their peak fashion status during the Roaring Twenties.

Coco Chanel is credited with popularising cardigans for women because “she hated how tight-necked men’s sweaters messed up her hair when she pulled them over her head.”

Perhaps she should have worn a bigger jumper, but the roll-neck’s loss is very much the cardi’s gain.

According to official cardigan etiquette, and there is such a thing, men should wear them over a crisp shirt with all the buttons done up except for the bottom one which should always be left undone.

For women, official etiquette says they should be the same shape as the garments underneath and should be left undone except for the middle button.

Cardigans for men should never be left undone – it defeats the purpose for one thing – and they also should never be sleeveless.

Three-time Open champion golfer Nick Faldo strode the fairways in some rather nifty knitwear when he was sponsored by our own Pringle of Scotland in his pomp.

But then he jumped the shark when he wore a sawn-off version – which is basically a tank top with buttons and is definitely not cool.

Disgraced TV presenter Frank Bough also liked his knitwear, but then it was also revealed he liked prostitutes and cocaine too, in what remains the most unlikely celebrity downfall of all time.

However, to prove just how cool a cardigan can really be, you only need to look at Hollywood icon Steve McQueen who popularised it in the 1968 classic action thriller Bullitt.

If it’s cool enough for him then it’s cool enough for anyone.

On the female side Michelle Obama raised eyebrows amongst some folk when she met the the Queen at Buckingham Palace in a very stylish cardigan which sent Royalists into meltdown.

They all, of course, failed to realise that the Queen herself also rocked a cardigan as she strode around Balmoral.

So not even the Royal wardrobe can be without one.