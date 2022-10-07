Music

SCO/Emelyanychev

Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Keith Bruce

five stars

Performances of Haydn’s oratorio The Creation, while not rare, are sufficiently unusual for it to be remarkable that Scotland has heard two exactly a year apart. The RSNO’s in Glasgow was part of the cultural programme that accompanied COP26 and came garnished with specially commissioned poetry by Holly McNish. A film of highlights of the concert is still available to view on the orchestra’s website.

If the Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s dynamic young principal conductor Maxim Emelyanychev did not take as radical approach to the work as his other excursions into early music might have led his fans to expect, there was an urgency about his direction of the work – and the quality of the singing by his trio of soloists and the compact SCO Chorus – that gave the chamber orchestra’s new season concert an edge.

Violinist Benjamin Marquise Gilmore was back in the leader’s chair, principal cello Philip Higham partnered Emelyanychev’s harpsichord continuo, and Andre Celebrian, Maximiliano Martin, Robin Williams, and Cerys Ambrose-Evans were all in position to supply flute, clarinet, oboe and bassoon solos. The instrumental colours of the work’s hour and three-quarters were as vibrant as possible, and the balance between the choir, the instrumentalists and the soloists pretty much perfect throughout.

Tenor Andrew Staples, as archangel Uriel, was the only common link with the RSNO line-up. With soprano Lydia Teuscher stepping in for the indisposed Sophie Bevan, he found himself singing the German version of the text alongside two native speakers – bass-baritone Hanno Muller-Brachmann completing the line-up. His diction was so good you would never have known, and he is singing superbly at the moment, the epitome of relaxed performance across his range and in every leap of pitch and filigree ornament.

Muller-Brachmann was a little more mannered, but that is his style, and Teuscher proved a real find. Her Part One aria “Nun beut die Flur” and her song of the birds in Part Two, with its workout for those wind soloists, were highlights.

It might be seen as one of the deficiencies of the work that the role of the chorus seems to diminish as the music unfolds – the famous hymn The Heavens Are Telling rounds off Part One – but the choir has the last word in all three sections and its excellent balance was reflected in the blend of the voices in the trio.

Haydn chose to end his story with only the merest hint of The Fall in Uriel’s final recitative, so modern secular audiences can choose to enjoy The Creation as a musical celebration of the natural world – and insert a more contemporary a warning about the consequences of the actions of humankind.