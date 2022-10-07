A NATO flagship which is headed to Rosyth for repairs has seen its journey delayed again after the £3 billion warship suffered a further technical problem.

The HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the Isle of Wight in August, having set sail from the Portsmouth Naval Base.

Inspections by divers and engineers found that the 33-ton starboard propeller – the same weight as 30 Ford Fiesta cars – had malfunctioned with a coupling holding it in place breaking.

It was taken back to Portsmouth for futher inspection, before it was decided the aircraft carrier should head to dry dock in Rosyth, where it was built, for repairs.

It had been expected to sail on Monday but work was not completed in time to remove the giant propeller and the sailing was delayed until 11am on Friday.

It is understood that an unconnected technical problem has now occurred onboard, meaning the departure has been put back again until at least 11pm.

The sailing is dependent on the issue being resolved as well as high tides to enable the giant warship to leave Portsmouth Harbour.

The Navy has not commented on how long the repairs at Rosyth are expected to take and how long HMS Prince of Wales will be absent from its role as Nato flagship, but it is understood it will be months rather than weeks.