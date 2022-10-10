KEVIN McKenna makes a fine defence of the author Edward Docx who has derived so much solace and pleasure from visiting Skye ("We have no right to sneer at those who enjoy our country", The Herald, October 6).

Having lived and worked in the Highlands for almost 50 years I can understand something of the author's sentiments and thankfulness for just being in a beautiful place.

But Mr McKenna highlights the negativity towards Mr Docx. What gives rise to the bitterness towards someone absorbed in the meditation of beauty? Is it the perception of the meditator's privilege?

Perhaps it is that this beauty is only available to a small minority. Spending a reasonably comfortable week in the Highlands or Islands is outwith the means of many Scots. And living and working here is impossible for most. Too often the Highland half of Scotland's land can be regarded as a playground for the better-off.

With imagination and political will would it not be possible to re-establish something of the communities that disappeared as capitalism developed through the 18th and 19th centuries?

Professor Jim Hunter of the Highlands and Islands University has recently outlined a radical house-building programme for the Highlands. The economic forces of past centuries that created so much wilderness are no longer relevant. There is so much in favour of living and working in the Highlands. But overhanging everything is the current archaic ownership and control of the land.

There are lairds with vision. For example, whilst Jeremy Leggett of Bunloit Estate by Loch Ness looks to rewild he also has a policy of repopulation of abandoned townships.

Of course rewilding and the repair of broken natural systems is crucial. But we need custodians able to live and thrive in the Highlands and Islands. With repopulation there would be opportunities for many more from Scotland and beyond to have a similar affinity to nature and landscape so well expressed by visiting authors.

Dick Webster, Kingussie

We must properly mark football history

I READ with interest the endeavours of Gary McLean and Nigel McNally to inject more interest into St Andrew's Day ("Scotland's national chef and Kestrel Lager bid to make St Andrew's Day fly", heraldscotland, October 4). I wish them well.

You've been so kind to publish several of my letters over the years concerning St Andrew's Day 2022, which is a very special anniversary that should be celebrated both here and in every country in the world. It is the 150th anniversary of the world's first football international played at West of Scotland Cricket Club, Hamilton Crescent, Partick, Glasgow between Scotland and England, resulting in a 0-0 draw.

Over the years I've written to politicians of all shades, Glasgow City Council (GCC), the SFA, the Scottish Government and more asking how they intend to celebrate this momentous event. It seems that in our own land apathy would best describe the response. I believe there may be a couple of celebratory dinners for those and such as those. GCC is too busy selling off its buildings to be interested in what could be a commercial and economic opportunity for the city.

Football tourism has become a major economic thing and I'm sure Celtic, Rangers and indeed Hampden would agree. But this international spawned the whole of the international game. However, the World Cup will, weirdly, be taking place in Qatar on November 30 without a nod to its origins despite the huge monies and sponsorships thrown at it.

The R&A did a fabulous job of celebrating and recognising the 150th Open and St Andrews has hugely benefited by cementing itself as the "Home of Golf". I've never seen it so busy, in a good way.

But here we are, the "Home of International Football", and it goes unrecognised in its own country. Belfast has created a world-class tourist experience around a ship that sank regenerating the city. Surely it's not beyond our capability to create a similar world-class tourist destination celebrating this truly unique event, the birthplace of the world's wealthiest most popular sport?

Nicola Sturgeon saw first-hand what the R&A did with its 150th; surely she can encourage the SFA and their ultra-rich friends in Fifa to invest in a proper, lasting tourist destination in Partick?

Ian McNair, Glasgow

A call to action for Glasgow

ALL credit to the Denmilne Community Action Group in Easterhouse for its initiative in clearing up litter, and helping combat vandalism (“Residents’ clear-up crusade”, The Herald, October 6).

I have recently returned from a holiday in Europe. Budapest: litter-free; Bratislava: litter-free; Salzburg: litter-free (and there was a festival taking place, with thousands of people enjoying take-aways); Vienna: litter-free. When I say litter-free, I don’t mean just a little litter. There was none.

Then I came back to the centre of Glasgow. People make litter (not councils). The Denmilne Community Action Group said: “We want to bring a sense of community back”. Can we extend this aim across Glasgow with a city-wide campaign? Litter-free by twenty-three?

Hamish McPherson, Giffnock

• I HAVE just returned from a very enjoyable mini-break in Yorkshire. I visited Harrogate, York and Leeds – each with its own identity and welcoming, friendly people, such as you find in Glasgow. Sadly, that's where the similarity ended.

In all three cities, I noticed how clean and well-kept the city streets were, and by contrast, almost as soon as I stepped off the bus in Glasgow, I was knee-deep in litter.

I was born and bred in Glasgow, which I love, and wouldn't wish to live anywhere else, but I never thought I'd see the day when I'd be ashamed of it.

Come on, fellow Glaswegians: let Glasgow be known as the Dear Green Place once more, and make us proud of our city.

Avril M Dowie, Glasgow

Don't kick out the bucket list

AS a pre-Second World War punter with still enough marbles to keep me going, it was disappointing to find that behavioural scientists in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology contradict the idea of pursuing a bucket list ('"Old favourites more meaningful than novelty’ for those nearing end of life", The Herald, October 7).

Of course I treasure personal old favourites, even living happily with one, but ditch the bucket list? To quote Eliza Doolittle (Pygmalion, George Bernard Shaw): “Not bloody likely”.

R Russell Smith, Largs

Letters should not exceed 500 words. We reserve the right to edit submissions.