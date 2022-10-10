There is a slight chill in the air and leaves have begun to take on new colours, but in one part of Scotland the true “herald of autumn” is the arrival of thousands of beloved visitors.
Almost 30,000 pink-footed geese have already reached Montrose Basin and the numbers are still growing – with each year posing hopes of breaking a previous record of 90,000 stopping by Montrose.
Each morning as skeins of birds leave the safety of the tidal mudflats, the sound could be mistaken for a “train going past or even the Tour de France” suddenly whizzing by, a Scottish Wildlife Trust ranger said.
And in the evening during the autumn, they will return to the basin after feeding on surrounding fields up to 30 miles away.
They come back in groups of hundreds listening for the characteristic calls of fellow ‘pinkies’, as they are lovingly known, before whiffling down “like autumn falling leaves”.
In a manoeuvre only executed by a few species, the geese will flip their body upside down to lose the lift underneath their wings and rapidly drop in height.
Speaking on the magnificent daily site, ranger Richard Averiss said a colleague used to describe it “as a primitive thing”.
“No matter how many times you see it when you are inside your home and hear the geese flying by, you think ‘I’ve got to go out see these geese’.
“It’s like there is a primitive link to it.
“People will be stopping in the middle of the road, and they see them every day.”
READ MORE: Capercaillie 'at risk of extinction' as numbers fall dramatically
The geese migrate from Greenland and Iceland, where they breed, before heading for milder climates as the summer ends – which for them is Scotland and later on England.
The basin offers them safety overnight once the low tide exposes the vast mudflats covering 750 hectares – keeping them out of reach of predators such as foxes.
Their numbers usually peak around the second week of October – with some years seeing almost a fifth of the global population settle in reserve for the autumn.
But the numbers are near impossible to predict, Mr Averiss added: “Loch of Strathbeg used to have 30,000 to 40,000 and now they are getting a maximum of 10,000.
“It’s almost like it is getting overflown to come here and that’s our big worry- that the geese are going to overfly us and go further south.”
A lot of it is down to the winds they can catch to make their upwards of 800-mile journey easier and the global population is doing better than ever.
“They’re actually doubling every 25 years now,” Mr Averiss said. “It’s all because they’ve got an endless supply of food now.
“The basin is always changing. You can actually see the practical side of climate change."
READ MORE: The southern Scotland return of the birds immortalised by Sir Walter Scott
A nesting raft set up for terns used to see dozens of breeding pairs, yet now barely gets used for nesting as less sand eels, which are fed to the new-born chicks, come to that part of the reserve.
Warmer temperatures are also having an impact on eider feeding on mussels, which used to cover the ground, as the molluscs struggle to survive the heated water.
However, the pink-footed geese are on “the other side of the coin” – rather than their numbers dwindling due to climate change, their numbers have increased significantly in recent years.
“They now have the food and the climate,” Mr Averiss said and explaining the pinkies avoid frosted ground.
Pink-footed geese are grazers – with around six to seven geese covering comparable ground to an adult sheep.
“They feed on the stubble fields at this time year and as soon as the stubble fields are finished, they will move on to potatoes,” the ranger added.
“Once the potatoes are done here the big numbers move off down to Lancashire for the carrots.”
While most will travel south before the harsher weather hits, up to 10,000 will remain in the basin until April – when they will once again travel to Iceland and Greenland to breed.
And the ones that remain are appreciated by the local community. Joanna Peaker, assistant manager of the local visitor centre, said: “I think in Montrose especially the geese really do feel like the herald of autumn.
“It’s just a constant sound and in the morning, you will see a few skeins going over.
“We do an online goose watch once a year now. The first one was last year, and we had people tuning in who used to live in Montrose and moved south and they said ‘I just wanted to watch because I miss the sound of the geese’.”
The sound itself is unique. Unlike many other geese, the pinkies do not make a honking noise instead making a softer ‘ink-ink’ call.
“Although when there is a cacophony of thousands of them it sounds quite different,” Ms Peaker added.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here