Gordon Castle

Fochabers

Moraryshire IV32 7PQ

Why should we visit?

New gardens on the scale of Gordon Castle Walled Garden don’t come along very often, but over the last decade this eight acre space has been transformed into something very special. It has been completely redesigned by one of the UK’s leading designers and now, as well as a seemingly endless supply of cut flowers, the garden also produces fruit and vegetables for the shop and cafe within the garden

Earlier this year it was named ‘Garden of the Year’ by Historic Houses, an organisation made up of more than 1,000 grand houses and palaces across the UK

Story of the garden

Built over 200 years ago in order to supply fresh food for the Duke of Gordon and his household, the garden remained productive until two World Wars took their toll on staffing and gradually the garden lapsed into disrepair. What did survive however were 249 espaliered apple, plum, peach and fig trees around the walls, which were carefully pruned every year.

In 2013 work began on restoring the garden and Arne Maynard created a layout of herbaceous borders, cutting beds, vegetable plots and land-formed lawns where today children love to play.

Highlights

Dinner-plate-sized dahlias are still flourishing in the garden, helped by the high walls and the mild climate of the Moray Firth. This has been a good year for fruit and the heritage varieties around the walls include the Plum ‘Gordon Castle’ which first appeared as a ‘sport’ in the garden in 1864. In the vegetable garden, summer varieties are giving way to winter crops.

Don’t Miss

Botanical flavours, picked from the herb garden and fruit cages, have provided the inspiration for the range of Gordon Castle Gins, which are sold in the shop. Essential oils are cold-pressed and added to hand creams, soaps and shampoos.

Anything else to look out for?

The dipping pond in the centre of the garden is surrounded by 3000 blue and white lavender plants and the outdoor play area, with kitchen, den building supplies and water cascade is a popular place for children to explore.

Best time to visit?

From a tulip festival in spring to a Christmas market, the garden is busy all year round. At the moment late-season flowers are providing colour and visitors can watch the gardeners clearing away the summer’s growth and making preparations for the cold months ahead.

Any recommendations in the area?

The Scottish Dolphin Centre at nearby Spey Bay is a conservation and observation hub for the dolphins that swim in the waters of the Moray Firth. Whales can also sometimes be spotted swimming offshore

Directions

Gordon Castle is on the A96 in Fochabers, nine miles east of Elgin.

Details

The walled garden and children’s play area is open daily, 10am - 4pm. The cafe is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 11am - 2.30pm.

Ticket prices: £8, £6, £4 (£4, £3, £2 from November to March)

The Tropical House at Inverness Botanic Garden is known as ‘The Hottest Spot in the Highlands and on a cold day its jungle-like foliage from Mexico, the Bahamas and Brazil offers a steamy touch of the exotic. The vivid colours of bougainvillea, bird of paradise flowers and orchids are an antidote to grey autumn days and because tropical flowers have a year-round season, there is always something to be enjoyed.

There’s a Cactus House too, filled with cacti and succulents from hot, arid climates. The plants are set amongst 75 tonnes of rock and are expertly nurtured by both the local cactus society and garden staff.

Outdoors visitors can stroll amongst flower beds and trees and enjoy the seasonal plantings, some of them cared for by adults with learning disabilities.

The gardens and the cafe are open daily.

Inverness Botanic Gardens

Bught Lane

Inverness

IV3 5SS

www.highlifehighland.com/inverness-botanic-gardens/

In association with Discover Scottish Gardens www.discoverscottishgardens.org