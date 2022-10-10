A multi-agency exercise involving police, the emergency services and the military is to take place in Edinburgh.
The simulated exercise will take place from Monday, October 17 to Thursday October 20, and is the first such exercise of such a scale held in Scotland since October 2017.
One of many pre-planned exercises that provides training and experience working with other agencies, it will test the multi-agency response to a major incident involving hazardous materials.
Police Scotland has warned residents in the capital that there will be an increased presence of emergency services and military vehicles in Edinburgh during the exercise days.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams, head of Operational Support, said: “This is one of many pre-planned exercises and not in response to any specific threat.
“The public should rightly expect Police Scotland to practice and strengthen our response to a major incident alongside other organisations.
“We are part of a well-established multi-agency training programme that provides valuable training and learning.
“It’s important for exercises to be as realistic as possible however they are always planned proportionately in controlled settings and there will be limited disruption to people living nearby.”
The exercise is being organised by the Scottish Multi-Agency Resilience Training and Exercise Unit (SMARTEU). Other agencies involved in this particular exercise include NHS Lothian, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Government and City of Edinburgh Council.
